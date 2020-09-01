Turner Classic Movies Reveals Impressive Schedule of Horror Movies for Halloween
With the coronavirus pandemic seeing people around the world quarantining themselves in their homes and keeping distance from people when they do leave the house, this Halloween season will surely be like no other, but one thing that people can still count on is Turner Classic Movies delivering dozens of beloved films on their service to get subscribers in the spooky spirit. In the months since the pandemic began to spread, people have turned to their favorite streaming services to catch up on classic films they've been putting off watching for years, with TCM's vast catalog allowing viewers to check out films that aren't readily available anywhere else.
Contemporary horror films might rely more heavily on gruesome visuals or jarring musical cues to unnerve audiences, while the films featured on TCM in the coming months range from monster movies to sci-fi stories to campy and creepy classics, making it the perfect channel to turn to when you can't seem to make a decision on what to watch on a streaming service.
Scroll down to see what Turner Classic Movies will be delivering their subscribers in the weeks to come and see full listings on TCM's official website!
September 25th - 27th
Friday, September 25th
6:45 a.m. ET – War of the Planets (1965)
8:30 a.m. ET – Cosmic Monsters (1958)
10 a.m. ET – Satellite in the Sky (1956)
11:30 a.m. ET – The Green Slime (1969)
1:15 p.m. ET – Queen of Outer Space (1958)
2:45 p.m. ET – The Wild, Wild Planet (1965)
4:30 p.m. ET – Village of the Damned (1960)
6 p.m. ET – Children of the Damned (1964)
Sunday, September 27th
2 a.m. ET – Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)
3:30 a.m. ET – UFO (1956)
October 1st - 10th
Thursday, October 1st
5:45 p.m. ET – Marooned (1969)
Friday, October 2nd
8 p.m. ET – Dracula (1931)
9:30 p.m. ET – Cat People (1942)
11 p.m. ET – House on Haunted Hill (1958)
Saturday, October 3rd
12:30 a.m. ET – The Haunting (1963)
Monday, October 5th
4:30 p.m. ET – Blood and Black Lace (1964)
Friday, October 9th
8 p.m. ET – The Ghoul (1933)
9:30 p.m. ET – The Black Sleep (1956)
11 p.m. ET – Mark of the Vampire (1935)
Saturday, October 10th
12:15 a.m. – Night of the Living Dead (1968)
October 12th - 15th
Monday, October 12th
6 a.m. ET – The Reptile (1966)
7:45 a.m. ET – The Killer Shrews (1959)
9 a.m. ET – King Kong (1933)
11 a.m. ET – The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms (1953)
12:30 p.m. ET – Godzilla (1954)
2 p.m. ET – Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)
3:30 p.m. ET – Creature from the Haunted Sea (1961)
4:45 p.m. ET – The Green Slime (1969)
6:30 p.m. ET – Night of the Lepus (1972)
Wednesday, October 14th
2:30 p.m. ET – The Thirteenth Chair (1929)
4 p.m. ET – Freaks (1932)
5:15 p.m. ET – Mark of the Vampire (1935)
6:30 p.m. ET – The Devil-Doll (1936)
Thursday, October 15th
1:45 p.m. ET – The Bad Seed (1956)
October 16th - 19th
Friday, October 16th
8 a.m. ET – Little Shop of Horrors (1960)
9:15 a.m. ET – Village of the Damned (1960)
10:45 a.m. ET – The Brain That Wouldn’t Die (1962)
12:15 p.m. ET – Carnival of Souls (1962)
1:45 p.m. ET – Dementia 13 (1963)
3:15 p.m. ET – The Raven (1963)
4:45 p.m. ET – Spider Baby (1964)
6:15 p.m. ET – The Nanny (1965)
8 p.m. ET – Dead of Night (1945)
10 p.m. ET – Twice-Told Tales (1963)
Saturday, October 17th
12:15 a.m. ET – Black Sabbath (1963)
Sunday, October 18th
1:45 a.m. ET – The Fearless Vampire Killers (1966)
3:45 a.m. ET – House of Dark Shadows (1970)
Monday, October 19th
8 p.m. ET – The Hound of Baskervilles (1959)
9:30 p.m. ET – Horror of Dracula (1958)
11:15 p.m. ET – The Mummy (1959)
October 20th - 25th
Tuesday, October 20th
1 a.m. ET – The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)
2:45 a.m. ET – Frankenstein Created Woman (1967)
4:30 a.m. ET – Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed! (1970)
Thursday, October 22nd
11:30 p.m. ET – The Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933)
Friday, October 23rd
1 a.m. ET – Night of the Living Dead (1968)
8 p.m. ET – Pit and the Pendulum (1961)
9:45 p.m. ET – Spirits of the Dead (1968)
12 a.m. ET – Murders in the Rue Morgue (1971)
Saturday, October 24th
2:15 p.m. ET – Brainstorm (1983)
Sunday, October 25th
1:45 a.m. ET – The Werewolf (1956)
3:15 a.m. ET – The Howling (1981)
5 a.m. ET – The Mummy (1932)
5:30 p.m. ET – What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)
12 a.m. ET – Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages (1922)
October 26th - 29th
Monday, October 26th
2 a.m. ET – Diabolique (1955)
4:15 a.m. ET – Eyes Without a Face (1959)
8 p.m. ET – Nothing But the Night (1972)
9:45 p.m. ET – Madhouse (1974)
11:30 p.m. ET – From Beyond the Grave (1973)
Tuesday, October 27th
1:30 a.m. ET – Scream and Scream Again (1970)
3:15 a.m. ET – The Satanic Rites of Dracula (1973)
4:45 a.m. ET – Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)
Thursday, October 29th
6 a.m. ET – Haunted Gold (1932)
7 a.m. ET – The Devil-Doll (1936)
8:30 a.m. ET – Before Dawn (1933)
11 a.m. ET – Tormented (1960)
2:15 p.m. ET – Night of Dark Shadows (1971)
4 p.m. ET – Indestructible Man (1956)
5:15 p.m. ET – From Hell It Came (1957)
6:30 p.m. ET – Death Curse of Tartu (1966)
October 30th - November 1st
Friday, October 30th
6:30 a.m. ET – Doctor X (1932)
8 a.m. ET – The Mask of Fu Manchu (1932)
9:30 a.m. ET – The Most Dangerous Game (1932)
10:45 a.m. ET – Island of Lost Souls (1932)
12 p.m. ET – White Zombie (1932)
1:30 p.m. ET – The Vampire Bat (1933)
2:45 p.m. ET – The Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933)
4:15 p.m. ET – Mad Love (1935)
5:30 p.m. ET – The Walking Dead (1936)
6:45 p.m. ET – The Return of Doctor X (1939)
8 p.m. ET – The Four Skulls of Jonathan Drake (1959)
9:15 p.m. ET – Eye of the Devil (1966)
11 p.m. ET – The Devil Rides Out (1968)
Saturday, October 31st
12:45 a.m. ET – The Wicker Man (1974)
6 a.m. ET – Freaks (1932)
7:15 a.m. ET – Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
9 a.m. ET – House of Wax (1953)
10:45 a.m. ET – Children of the Damned (1964)
12:30 p.m. ET – The Bad Seed (1956)
2:45 p.m. ET – The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945)
4:45 p.m. ET – The Wolf Man (1941)
6 p.m. ET – The Haunting (1963)
10 p.m. ET – Them! (1954)
12 a.m. ET – The Seventh Victim (1943)
Sunday, November 1st
1:30 a.m. ET – I Walked with a Zombie (1943)
3 a.m. ET – The Body Snatcher (1945)
4:30 a.m. ET – The Leopard Man (1943)
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.