Turning Red Director Addresses Fan Theory Connecting It to Monsters, Inc.

Turning Red's director addressed a popular Pixar theory about the new movie. People on TikTok believe that the Disney+ feature is connected to Monsters Inc. Basically, the character Abby wears a lot of purple and shares a similar hairstyle to Boo from the earlier film. ComicBookMovie managed to catch up with Domee Shi and talk about the similarities. They asked her if she had seen the theories and surprisingly, yes! Now, she didn't want to burst anyone's bubble, but it wasn't any backdoor planning. Just a wild bit of happenstance. Still, it's amazing how quickly fans tried to connect the dots between a little girl who really loved furry monsters and Abby being completely unfazed by Mei's transformation into a giant red panda. Check out her awesome comments down below.

"Oh yeah, I saw that. I saw that TikTok," she laughed. "I don't want to spoil people's conspiracy theory, rabbit hole investigations, because that's always super fun, but Abby is not an older Boo, unfortunately. You know, they could be related. I can see the similarity with the hair. I also like the idea that people are embracing that Boo is is Korean. That's cool. I support that! [Laughs]"

Comicbook.com actually had the chance to speak with She about the ending and why they decided to go for a big, climactic battle at the end.

"We always knew that we wanted a large-scale mother/teen daughter fight for the ages. We wanted that to be our act three," Shi told the site. "We wanted the whole movie to culminate into these two characters finally having at it in a big, spectacular Kaiju battle-esque way. We just didn't know where it would be, or how we would get there. Then eventually, it landed at the 4Town concert and the idea was, oh, how do we one-up Mei's embarrassment from convenience store. How do we beat that? Oh, what if her mom humiliates her in front of her idols?"

"She gets so angry at that, she gets Kaiju level and huge as well," Shi continued. "And then it's like these two giant Michelin man, pandas having this fight. But then it just begged the question of why?"

Here's how Disney describes Turning Red: "Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly "poofs" into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS). Sandra Oh voices Mei Lee's protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. Directed by Shi and produced by Lindsey Collins, Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" is now streaming exclusively on Disney+."

