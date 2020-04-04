Twister Sweeps Across Twitter and Fans Are Totally Digging It

Twitter is the land where anything can happen and every so often, even the tiniest sliver of hope shines through the muck. That sliver of hope Friday came in the form of Twister, the classic 90s storm thriller featuring Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton. As the weather begins warming up outside and tornado season inches closer, fans of Twister sat out to see if they could get the film trending. Thousands of tweets, GIFs, and clips later, fans got exactly what they wanted — the movie made its way to the desired Trending list. Amidst other trends like #MacGyver and #Onward, there’s #Twister trending in its full glory.

In addition to Paxton and Hunt, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jami Gertz, Cary Elwes, Alan Ruck, and Sean Whalen also appear in the disaster movie amongst others. The movie was written by Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin and produced by Chrichton, Ian Bryce, and current Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though the flick isn’t streaming anywhere, it oftentimes finds itself on cable this time of the year or it can be rented from all the traditional rental spots from Vudu to Youtube, Amazon, and beyond. See what the Twister fans are saying fans are saying below:

Coordinated Effort

All-Time Favorites

I don’t know why #Twister is trending, but I’m pretty happy about it. One of my all time favorite movies:) pic.twitter.com/JQlf8tGEh5 — KingGemini|I Disagree out now! (@KingGeminiZY) April 4, 2020

Must-Watch

#Twister is trending and this is one of those movies whenever it’s on I must watch it. pic.twitter.com/vfeSyVfksX — Ashley Nicole (@ashleynaudette) April 4, 2020

Not Even Gonna Ask

My favorite movie is trending, I’m not even gonna ask. #Twister pic.twitter.com/zqnc6f8bWl — Emily || #NashCon20 (@Country_Child21) April 4, 2020

Dusty = G.O.A.T.

Palpatine, Storm Chaser

When Jonas says “do it” I hear this now. #twister pic.twitter.com/pioXF7rVlx — Elliott Budd 🌪 (@buddwx) April 4, 2020

I Gotta Go, Julia

Food

No idea why this is trending but it’s such a great movie #Twister pic.twitter.com/wV0BoW3UDM — ProvingPilot Attempts To Game (@ProvingPilot) April 4, 2020

Rabbit Is Wise.

Don’t know why it’s trending… but it’s my favorite movie. Rabbit is good, Rabbit is wise. #twister pic.twitter.com/sQaZUUQzJB — Kyle Lockhart (@eas3964) April 4, 2020

Holds Up PERFECTLY