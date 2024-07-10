Twisters Reviews Say the Tornado-Chasing Sequel Is “As Good as a Summer Movie Gets”

Twisters will blow thrill-seeking moviegoers away, according to the mostly positive early reviews from critics. It’s been 28 years since the Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt-starring Twister in 1996, so now director Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) is taking stars Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) and Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing) for a spin in the tornado-wrangling legacy sequel hitting theaters July 19th. So far, Twisters sits at 76% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Continuing the year’s trend of long-awaited franchise revivals — everything from Kung Fu Panda 4 and Inside Out 2 to Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F — the decades-later Twister sequel is “just about as good as a summer movie gets,” wrote EW’s Jordan Hoffman, who called it “hot, dumb, and fun, like a great summer movie should be.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney similarly hailed the force-of-nature action, writing that Twisters “more or less meets the requirements as a summer blockbuster” as it unleashes “lots of fierce weather” with a central love triangle and albeit “entirely predictable” character dynamics that “soften the drama.” See excerpts from more Twisters reviews below.

TheWrap: “For a sequel to a nearly 30-year-old movie, Twisters miraculouslystands out against the modern blockbuster landscape. Just like Twisterdid back in 1996. It’s the rare legacy sequel done right.”

Deadline: “It’s hard to imagine who Twisters is actually for.The dialogue is creaky, whenever it’s not Satnav-speak (“There’s a rightturn coming up!”), and the bad behavior of rapidly spinning air isn’treally something to invest in. Which, as the end credits roll, mightexplain why there was a 28-year gap between this one and the last one…”

Variety: “Twister, in its time, was bedazzling because we had never seenanything like it on the big screen before. Staring up at the tornadoesin Twisters, I felt like I’d already seen something exactly like them —and that when it comes to footage of actual tornadoes, I’d already seensomething more incredible. Twisters, fun as parts of it are, is amovie where reality ultimately takes a lot of the wind out of its gales.”

Digital Spy: “Whether or not it lives upto it might depend on your personal connection to – and nostalgia for –the original movie. But Twisters still delivers where it counts withthrilling huge-scale set pieces which are very wet and very windy.”

Total Film: “Thankfully Twisters was worth the wait, its swirl of large-scalespectacle, likeable characters, and heartfelt sentiment excusing a plotthat’s really just a washing line on which to peg set-pieces… if such ametaphor is wise, given that an EF5 tornado would likely take the line,your clothes, the shed, the whole back garden, and your house too.”

IndieWire: “Much like its predecessor,this rousing and surprisingly romantic gust of multiplex fun spins astrange combination of genres into a conventionally satisfying ride.”

In Twisters, Edgar-Jones plays Kate Carter, a former stormchaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during hercollege years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in NewYork City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi(Anthony Ramos, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) to test agroundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with TylerOwens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar whothrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew —the more dangerous the better.

As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen beforeare unleashed — and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams findthemselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems convergingover central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives. Joining Edgar-Jones,Powell, and Ramos are Brandon Perea (Nope), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical) and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy).

Twisters touches down in theaters on July 19th.