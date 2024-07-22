Twisters Stars Confirm That Kiss Scene Was Cut Thanks to Steven Spielberg

In Twisters, which blew the box office away over the weekend, Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Tyler Owens (Glenn Powell) have a will-they-or-won’t-they kind of thing going on…but it never quite gets there, and they say that’s good. In fact, their romance was actively downplayed in favor of giving Kate a more complete character arc, but their story — a love story, or not — also isn’t over at the end of the movie; it’s just beginning, and we’ll likely see more of it if the movie gets a sequel.

According to Edgar-Jones and Powell, their characters did originally share a kiss. It was even filmed…but executive producer Steven Spielberg suggested it be cut.

“I think it’s a Spielberg note, wasn’t it?” Edgar-Jones said in a Collider interview. “Do you know what it is? I think it stops the film feeling too cliched, actually. I think there’s something really wonderful about it feeling like there’s a continuation. This isn’t the end of their story. They’re united by their shared passion for something.”

“I also think that this movie is not about them finding love. It’s returning Kate to the thing that she loves, which is storm chasing,” Powell added. “So that’s what you have at the end of the movie. They share this thing, and her passion is reinvigorated, and her sense of home is reinvigorated. I feel like a kiss would be sort of unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie. And it is a good Spielberg note. It’s why that kid is still in this game. It’s amazing.”

That notion — that the real “love story” is with something bigger than just the couple, is a classic storytelling choice. Just look at the final scenes of the Cheers finale.

In Twisters, after surviving a devastating encounter with a tornado, former storm chaser Kate Cooper monitors extreme weather from behind a computer screen. When an opportunity arises to test cutting-edge equipment, Kate heads to the Midwest to track twisters, putting her on a collision course not only with the deadly phenomena, but also with social-media star Tyler Owens. As the storms in Oklahoma intensify, the pair must unite and combine their unique skills to survive the most extreme weather imaginable.

Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, Katy O’Brian, and Maura Tierney. Lee Isaac Chung directed the sequel from a script by Mark L. Smith. Twisters released in theaters on July 19th.