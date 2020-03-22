Movies

The People of Twitter Are Sharing Their Most Desired Movie Meals

With most people stuck at home self-isolating over COVID-19 concerns, the Internet is looking for some fun distractions. From sharing their Netflix suggestions to top Anime picks, Twitter has been coming together to have some pop culture-related fun. Recently, Monica Heisey, a writer for Schitt’s Creek, Workin’ Moms, and more decided to ask the Internet what movie meals they most crave. From the lost boy’s epic feast in Hook to Timon and Pumbaa’s bug spread in The Lion King, the answers were vast.

Heisey’s tweet and some of the best responses became a Twitter Moment, so the Internet has been abuzz with their top movie meal choices. In the original tweet, Heisey wrote, “Just-me-and-my-boyfriend-alone-in-our-apartment theory: everyone has a movie meal that looms large in their mind. Mine, for some reason, is the pizza and beer all the beauty queens eat in Miss Congeniality. What is yours please (we’ve been alone for five days).” You can check out the post below:

That’s A Bingo!

Anakin Tablesetter

Miyazaki Meals

A Genovia Delicacy

Bangarang!

Chef Cher

Hakuna Matata

Depp Fried

Stand Out!

Lex’s Lunch

And Finally, The Iconic Shawarma

What are some movie meals you desire the most? Tell us in the comments!

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

