Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trends Again As Fans Jump to Its Defense
Another day, another attempt by Star Wars: The Last Jedi haters to tear the movie apart online. Yesterday, the second movie in the Star Wars sequel trilogy started trending on Twitter. At first, the top tweets were mostly negative reactions to the Rian Johnson film. However, all bad reactions were quickly overshadowed by an outpour of love for the movie. While there will always be people who dislike certain films, no matter how good or bad or well-received, the people who don't like Johnson's movie continue to be the most vocal 2.5 years after its release. Their consistency even got a hilarious shout-out on this season of Harley Quinn. Unfortunately for the TLJ haters, the fans of the film are even louder.
Last night, Star Wars: The Last Jedi even sparked a spin-off trend for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which wasn't nearly as well-received, but for some reason, those who didn't like it are much less passionate about their hate. In fact, the trend seems to have already circled back to The Last Jedi, which continues to be a topic of discussion today. As chatter about the movie continues to grow, so do the positive tweets. You can check out some of the best posts below...
The Fans Showed Up
all of us entering the chat when we see The Last Jedi trending pic.twitter.com/t6pFEzbBGe— Hammie (@balancedpadawan) July 12, 2020
Quality Content
The writing, the directing, the acting, the cinematography. The Last Jedi is a masterpiece pic.twitter.com/cMCRzCa2v0— Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) July 12, 2020
"Queen"
The Last Jedi trending 2 years after release like the queen she is 👑pic.twitter.com/cBFI4nbbid— Hammie (@balancedpadawan) July 12, 2020
The Details, Though
the last jedi’s brilliant use of rey and ben having the same fighting style will always be one of my favorite details pic.twitter.com/Juv6Aqn4OS— M🌷 (@adambsolodriver) July 12, 2020
Thank You, Rian
The Last Jedi had 3 separate plot threads hit their peak at exactly the same moment, aligning and resolving them all with LAURA FREAKING DERN, making it the most spectacularly dazzling shot in the saga, steeped with symbolism. Screenwriting MASTERY. Rian gave the girls everything https://t.co/jzeqWCW1gD— Rachel (@bensolohope) July 12, 2020
"God Tier"
“The greatest teacher, failure is. Luke, we are what they grow beyond. That is the true burden of all masters.”
The Last Jedi is God tier, I swear.— Jessi🦋 (@OhLittleLovely) July 12, 2020
The Performances, Though
the last jedi truly gave us the best acting in any star wars movie pic.twitter.com/A5zhCCM80k— · 𝐚𝐯𝐚 · (@avaleste) July 12, 2020
Rose Tico Rights
The Last Jedi is trending.
Reminder: Rose Tico was a great character and Kelly Marie Tran is the best. That is all. pic.twitter.com/nLZvmpe3Fa— Geeks of Color #BlackLivesMatter (@GeeksOfColor) July 12, 2020
We Have to Laugh
Me when I see The Last Jedi is trending pic.twitter.com/BmRf4NLo7Y— Super Yaki (@SuperYakiStuff) July 12, 2020
Parallels
Rian Johnson after making The Last Jedi, the best Star Wars movie of all time: pic.twitter.com/vILL8rhDNe— Chris is an aspiring himbo 🦋🇦🇺 (@reylochriso) July 12, 2020
The Cinematography, Though
The Last Jedi is a beautiful masterpiece the cinematography is just👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/7qAVrgswN7— cece✨ (@ChaoticSolo_) July 12, 2020
Yoda Forever
now that the last jedi is trending, as it should, let me remind you of one of my favorite underrated scenes pic.twitter.com/6Ix22xkmke— 𝑭𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 🦋 (@reylofreak) July 12, 2020
BRB Cackling
the last jedi is the ex that is doing better than you— jessica (@directedbyrian) July 12, 2020
Final Facts
Just a reminder that The Last Jedi is the only Star Wars movie in the top 50 movies of all time on Rotten Tomatoes pic.twitter.com/G18bmjHgJa— selene (@oceanselene) July 12, 2020
