Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trends Again As Fans Jump to Its Defense

Another day, another attempt by Star Wars: The Last Jedi haters to tear the movie apart online. Yesterday, the second movie in the Star Wars sequel trilogy started trending on Twitter. At first, the top tweets were mostly negative reactions to the Rian Johnson film. However, all bad reactions were quickly overshadowed by an outpour of love for the movie. While there will always be people who dislike certain films, no matter how good or bad or well-received, the people who don't like Johnson's movie continue to be the most vocal 2.5 years after its release. Their consistency even got a hilarious shout-out on this season of Harley Quinn. Unfortunately for the TLJ haters, the fans of the film are even louder.

Last night, Star Wars: The Last Jedi even sparked a spin-off trend for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which wasn't nearly as well-received, but for some reason, those who didn't like it are much less passionate about their hate. In fact, the trend seems to have already circled back to The Last Jedi, which continues to be a topic of discussion today. As chatter about the movie continues to grow, so do the positive tweets. You can check out some of the best posts below...