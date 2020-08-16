Fans Are Celebrating Black Panther Star Angela Bassett’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Angela Bassett! The actor known for her roles in Black Panther, American Horror Story, and much more turns 62 today (August 16th). Bassett (who gave a fun tease about Black Panther 2 earlier this year, saying, "Going along, coming along. Amazing. Absolutely.") is currently a trending topic on Twitter. Fans are celebrating Bassett in a big way, making her one of Sunday's biggest trends on the social media site.

Between gushing over her iconic movies and questioning why she's never won an Academy Award, the love for Bassett is strong today. You can check out some of the best birthday tweets for the legendary actor below...