Fans Are Celebrating Black Panther Star Angela Bassett’s Birthday
Happy Birthday, Angela Bassett! The actor known for her roles in Black Panther, American Horror Story, and much more turns 62 today (August 16th). Bassett (who gave a fun tease about Black Panther 2 earlier this year, saying, "Going along, coming along. Amazing. Absolutely.") is currently a trending topic on Twitter. Fans are celebrating Bassett in a big way, making her one of Sunday's biggest trends on the social media site.
Between gushing over her iconic movies and questioning why she's never won an Academy Award, the love for Bassett is strong today. You can check out some of the best birthday tweets for the legendary actor below...
Iconic Roles
Happy birthday to thee icon and legend Angela Bassett 👑💕 pic.twitter.com/B57rpVVsUE— Black Girl Film Club (@blkgirlfilmclub) August 16, 2020
National Treasure
Happy 62nd Birthday to the very definition of timelessness: Angela Bassett is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/xM2tjHHqmY— Dubious Sensuality (@DjSpaSy) August 16, 2020
GOAT
Happy 62nd Birthday to one of the most greatest actresses of all-time, Angela Bassett! pic.twitter.com/qEoHC4hs5g— 𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒶 ✨ (@MJFinesseLover) August 16, 2020
Ramonda Rights
Angela Bassett playin the role as the Queen she is, happy bday🥳 pic.twitter.com/wKWlNucWj1— orgasm🏳️🌈 (@angieseyy) August 16, 2020
Legend
Happy Birthday to the legend that is Ms Angela Bassett pic.twitter.com/R3w7Ce4Kzb— The Hive 🧚♀️ (@beyicon) August 16, 2020
AHS Queen
Hoy cumple 62 años Angela Bassett. ¡Felicidades! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/n5y5aZexFO— American Horror Story Spain (@AHSVIP) August 16, 2020
The Range
happy 62nd birthday to one of the most legendary actresses of all time with an incredible acting range, Angela Bassett. pic.twitter.com/5oyhFqta5s— c (@chuuzus) August 16, 2020
SIXTY-TWO?!
Happy 62nd Birthday to the baddest actress, Angela Bassett. My favorite. 62 and still shaking tables looking goood. pic.twitter.com/0zMTmmpbwc— Boss Babe T ✨💖 (@flourishblkgirl) August 16, 2020
Couple Goals
Happy 62nd birthday to legendary actress, Angela Bassett 🎂 pic.twitter.com/deggXGRe0K— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 16, 2020
Flawless
Wishing the happiest of birthdays to the always amazing, Angela Bassett! pic.twitter.com/gcfhz0sLDj— Britany (@britany_murphs) August 16, 2020
Points Were Made
so I made a video addressing why Angela Bassett has no Oscar, no Tony and no Emmy. please watch the full video: https://t.co/sTKwVdZyds pic.twitter.com/NoULPV5PHJ— c (@chuuzus) August 16, 2020
