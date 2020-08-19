Twitter Is Freaking Out Over the Possibility of a Brad Pitt and Harry Styles Movie

Some rumors hit social media today that had "break the Internet" energy. It was revealed Brad Pitt and Harry Styles might be starring in a movie together, which has caused both men to be a top trending topic on Twitter today. According to Vanity Fair, an “international distributor let slip” the fact that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Dunkirk stars could be starring in Faster, Cheaper, Better, a new drama written and directed by Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler) that's "about how human workers are gradually being outmoded and replaced by artificial intelligence, drones, and robots."

While there's been no official confirmation on the casting, the Internet cannot stop talking about the possibility of a Pitt and Styles team-up. Considering Gilroy previously said the movie is "a big multi-narrative film, set over two decades in multiple locales," there's a chance the two men won't be sharing the screen together. In fact, they could very well be playing the same person. Either way, the excitement it real. You can check out some of the best tweets about the news below...