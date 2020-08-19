Twitter Is Freaking Out Over the Possibility of a Brad Pitt and Harry Styles Movie
Some rumors hit social media today that had "break the Internet" energy. It was revealed Brad Pitt and Harry Styles might be starring in a movie together, which has caused both men to be a top trending topic on Twitter today. According to Vanity Fair, an “international distributor let slip” the fact that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Dunkirk stars could be starring in Faster, Cheaper, Better, a new drama written and directed by Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler) that's "about how human workers are gradually being outmoded and replaced by artificial intelligence, drones, and robots."
While there's been no official confirmation on the casting, the Internet cannot stop talking about the possibility of a Pitt and Styles team-up. Considering Gilroy previously said the movie is "a big multi-narrative film, set over two decades in multiple locales," there's a chance the two men won't be sharing the screen together. In fact, they could very well be playing the same person. Either way, the excitement it real. You can check out some of the best tweets about the news below...
All of the YES
OHMYGOD HARRY STYLES AND BRAD PITT IN A MOVIE TOGETHER??!?? YES PLEASE pic.twitter.com/JChffOxB7d— styles¹ᴰ♡ᴴ (@allpayne28) August 19, 2020
Excellency
I MEAN HARRY STYLES AND BRAD PITT? I DON'T KNOW IF Y'ALL UNDERSTAND THE LEVEL OF EXCELENCY WE ARE TALKING AB HERE pic.twitter.com/ztWDshblvt— 𝖓𝖆𝖉𝖏𝖆²⁸ (@HSGUCCILT) August 19, 2020
Freaking Out
BRAD PITT AND HARRY STYLES IN A MOVIE TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/KFT6xeSfQi— nan loves shreya (@kissysvogue) August 19, 2020
We're Doomed
If Brad Pitt and Harry Styles star in a movie together I will quite literally spontaneously combust into 1,000 pieces— Abby Luschei (@abbyluschei) August 19, 2020
A Lot to Process
Harry Styles and Brad Pitt - my two fav human beings - could possibly starring in a film together? Please.💕🥺 pic.twitter.com/H68KHsBiy3— Monika F. (@DiaryOfMonika) August 19, 2020
HELP
ya'll imagine Brad Pitt and Harry Styles in one movie. HELP ASDGJGLFLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/YDRqw2t34z— 𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐡¹ᴰ #𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐥𝐚 (@fallinglarryy) August 19, 2020
Don't Look Directly at the Screen
Brad Pitt and Harry Styles. Together in a MOVIE. do y'all know the POWER it will hold. The most attractive cast me thinks.— 𝐝𝐞𝐞. (@harrymoonchild) August 19, 2020
BRB Fainting
HARRY STYLES AND BRAD PITT U KNOW IMA FAINT WATCHING IT RIGHt?? RIGHT? pic.twitter.com/qgLiUs28Qe— g🦋 (@lolniallolol) August 19, 2020
Their Power
uh- harry and brad pitt trended in 30 mins purely based off movie rumours pic.twitter.com/duhF2hwirz— cat²⁸ ✩°｡⋆ (@polkkol) August 19, 2020
Please Be Real
all these verified accounts tweeting about harry and brad pitt starring together is taking me back to when everyone confirmed harry as prince eric like can they just confirm it i can't go through this again— b (@IovedangeI) August 19, 2020
Finally, an Important Thread
Harry Styles as Brad Pitt a necessary thread; pic.twitter.com/WrdcbsR6vN— roma; loves cam (@sheismarter) August 19, 2020
