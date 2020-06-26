Movie Fans Aren’t Convinced Tenet’s New Release Date Will Happen, Compare Delays to New Mutants

By Jamie Jirak

This week, it was announced that Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie, Tenet, has been delayed again due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie was supposed to hit theaters on July 17th but has now been delayed to August 12th. However, considering the current peak in COVID-19 cases, movie fans aren't convinced the two-week delay will be enough. In fact, many fans are now comparing the movie to The New Mutants. While Tenet still has a ways to go before it catches up to The New Mutants' delays, which began before the coronavirus and then continued through the pandemic, we're inclined to agree with Twitter that the August 12th release date is wishful thinking.

In addition to the jokes about The New Mutants, the people of Twitter have also been writing some general hilarious posts about Tenet which range from jabs at Christopher Nolan's filmmaking style to quips that it'll be years before we ever get our eyes on the film. Here are some of the best tweets to hit Twitter once the latest Tenet news broke...

One In The Same

prevnext

We Won't Hold Our Breath

prevnext

Potential Overlap

prevnext

Welcome To The Club

prevnext

Wildcats' Advice

prevnext

What Is Time?

prevnext

We've All Done It

prevnext

Commitment

prevnext

Inception Jokes

prevnext

"Let's Go To The Calendar!"

prevnext

Perhaps?

prevnext

Classic Nolan

prevnext

Finally, Kumail's Take

0comments

Do you think Tenet will hit theaters in August? Tell us in the comments.

For now, Tenet is scheduled to hit theaters on August 12th and The New Mutants is currently set for August 28th.

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of