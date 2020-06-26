Movie Fans Aren’t Convinced Tenet’s New Release Date Will Happen, Compare Delays to New Mutants
This week, it was announced that Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie, Tenet, has been delayed again due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie was supposed to hit theaters on July 17th but has now been delayed to August 12th. However, considering the current peak in COVID-19 cases, movie fans aren't convinced the two-week delay will be enough. In fact, many fans are now comparing the movie to The New Mutants. While Tenet still has a ways to go before it catches up to The New Mutants' delays, which began before the coronavirus and then continued through the pandemic, we're inclined to agree with Twitter that the August 12th release date is wishful thinking.
In addition to the jokes about The New Mutants, the people of Twitter have also been writing some general hilarious posts about Tenet which range from jabs at Christopher Nolan's filmmaking style to quips that it'll be years before we ever get our eyes on the film. Here are some of the best tweets to hit Twitter once the latest Tenet news broke...
One In The Same
Tenet become the new New Mutants challenge— Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) June 26, 2020
We Won't Hold Our Breath
Tenet and New Mutants, coming to theaters this Nevertember https://t.co/6NyXudd8Vb— Alex Zalben (@azalben) June 26, 2020
Potential Overlap
New Mutants looking at Tenet getting closer to its own release date. pic.twitter.com/E2uCRAfuRx— Steven Santos (@stevensantos) June 26, 2020
Welcome To The Club
People who were eagerly awaiting THE NEW MUTANTS to people who were eagerly awaiting TENET pic.twitter.com/ZmmiUGM9kh— Amelia Mangan (@AmeliaMangan) June 26, 2020
Wildcats' Advice
New Mutants to #Tenet and WW84 pic.twitter.com/RQdlNVAdWW— CinemaHub (@RealCinemaHub) June 26, 2020
What Is Time?
Tenet and New Mutants should have a double feature when they eventually come out in 10 years— 'Earl' Turlet (@alfredobofa) June 26, 2020
We've All Done It
"I'm five minutes away in an Uber!" Christopher Nolan's TENET, texting from the couch.— R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) June 26, 2020
Commitment
I heard Tenet was about shifting timelines but damn they’re really committing the bit.— Daniel Spenser (@DanSpenser) June 26, 2020
Inception Jokes
i’m glad that TENET has been postponed two more weeks, but it still sucks for my friends in the third dream layer who now have to wait another 45 years.— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) June 26, 2020
"Let's Go To The Calendar!"
Coronavirus telling Warner Bros TENET isn’t opening July 31 pic.twitter.com/8KVAXEHVp1— Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) June 26, 2020
Perhaps?
A theory: what if TENET doesn't exist?— Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) June 26, 2020
Classic Nolan
The closer we come to Tenet’s release date, the further away it gets – classic Nolan tbh— Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) June 26, 2020
Finally, Kumail's Take
“This virus is scary. Be safe”— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 26, 2020
*safety works*
“This virus isn’t scary. We overreacted. Party time.”
*numbers go up*
“This virus is scary. Be safe.”
*safety works*
“This virus isn’t scary. We overreacted. Party time.”
...
The year is 2029.
Tenet is delayed by 2 more weeks.
Do you think Tenet will hit theaters in August? Tell us in the comments.
For now, Tenet is scheduled to hit theaters on August 12th and The New Mutants is currently set for August 28th.prev
