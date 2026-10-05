Two Critically Acclaimed Video Games With a Combined 45 Million Players Just Got Picked Up for Movie & TV Adaptations

Video games officially seem to be the next go-to genre for blockbuster and/or prestige screen adaptations. Hot on the heels of Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil topping the box office, comes word that Chernin Entertainment (Backrooms, Netflix’s Man on Fire) and video game developer Embark Studios are partnering together for TV and movie adaptations of two hit games: ARC Raiders and The Finals.

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Chernin (a division of The North Road Company) and Embark (a subsidiary of Nexon) came together for these adaptations after the former won a bidding competition for the rights to both games. Their respective lore is rich enough for the studio to invest heavily in both.

According to Nexon executive chairman and Embark Studios founder and CEO Patrick Söderlund: “Nexon’s agreement with Chernin Entertainment is the next big step in growing ‘ARC Raiders’ and ‘The Finals’ into deeply integrated transmedia experiences that reward the passion of our global player community. Throughout the process, the creative teams at Embark Studios will work closely with Chernin to ensure the creativity that defines both of these properties extends into all-new formats.”

What Are the Games About?

Embark Studios

For those unfamiliar, ARC Raiders is a third-person multiplayer shooter, specifically an “extraction shooter” wherein strategy or tactical considerations are in play (as opposed to straightforward deathmatches). The story of the game revolves around a future version of Earth (2180), decades after mysterious alien machines called ARCs fell to Earth and started exterminating humanity. Humans fled underground to survive, forming raiding parties that loot the surface for resources and gear to keep the underground civilization alive and functioning. However, Raiders can just as often turn on one another, making it a treacherous job.

The Finals is a free-to-play FPS game that is a game-within-a-game. It’s set in the future (2100) and takes place within a fictional VR combat show called “The Finals.” Billed as “the world’s greatest game show,” “The Finals” is a major spectacle that includes a virtual crowd and two bombastic hosts (Scotty and June) who narrate the competition. The show places teams of players in a VR world to compete in free-for-all competitions. Players get to choose their virtual avatar from a variety of “builds” (Light, Medium, or Heavy) that each have their own strengths, weaknesses, weapons, gadgets, and special abilities. By combining builds and abilities, teams seek to work cooperatively toward outmaneuvering or overpowering the other team. Games are played in virtual environments often modeled after real-world locations.

netflix

Gaming properties like The Witcher have taken bigger swings at adapting the IP into a bigger multimedia portfolio. Sometimes that includes screen adaptations helping to promote new game releases (or vice versa); other times, movies and TV shows feed into one another, or inspire another format like an animated feature or anime. Chernin seems to be interested in all of the above, as Finals will get a new seasonal update next week, even as the screen adaptations move into development.

How do you feel about ARC Raiders and The Finals being adapted for the screen? Do you trust in gaming movies or TV shows these days? Let us know in the comments!