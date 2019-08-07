Tyrese Gibson Takes Shot at the Rock Over Hobbs & Shaw Box Office Numbers

On the surface, it seems like everything is going great for the Fast & Furious franchise. The movies tend to dominate the box office when they’re released, and they just debuted the first spinoff franchise which became the number one film in theaters upon opening. But there is no denying that the family is fractured, and there is a lot of healing to take place if they’re coming back together.

Even though Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw took the top spot at the box office for its opening week, it still reached the second lowest gross in the franchise, just after The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. So series star Tyrese Gibson took a shot at the film’s success in a deleted Instagram post, while also criticizing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for breaking up the family.

“I have to show my respects for one thing… He tried… Folks called me a hater … And attacked me for speaking out … Breaking up the family clearly doesn’t have the value that one would assume it does … You know what maybe just maybe … The Rock and the crew will come dance with us again for #Fast10. We can all hug it out and get back to giving the true fans who have supported this franchise for 20 years WHAT they want … No hating I’m just pointing out the facts. #FastFamily has more value as the #FastFamily its ok… The Rock still is still one of the biggest movie stars in the world and he’s not hurting for work… I have 2 franchise films and he has 15 so there won’t be any tears on his pillow tonight.”

Tyrese went on to say that Hobbs & Shaw‘s $180 million worldwide opening is “NOT a win,” though he seemed to extend an olive branch to Johnson in hopes of luring him back to the main franchise.

“In this day and age where everyone wants to be safe and sit on their hands and not speak on real s**t … When you do get attacked and well … That’s that,” he continued. “Again my respects cause he tried his best … The world is clearly used to being severed [sic] its Thanksgiving meal a certain way … they want the table to ‘include’ all its flavors and all of its usual ingredients.”

Tyrese previously made headlines for his public bashing of The Rock after the release of The Fate of the Furious, decrying the initiative or a spinoff because it meant the next main movie would be delayed — as well as his paycheck. Tyrese publicly apologized, but with the ongoing feud with co-star Vin Diesel and another actor trashing his choices, it seems unlikely that Johnson will return to the main series.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now playing in theaters.