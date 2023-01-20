Pulp Fiction Dance Party Brings in Napoleon Dynamite, Tobey Maguire, and More in Epic Crossover

Movies, television, music, and dance are a potent combination that has left us all imprinted with indelible memories of onscreen magic moments. Well, one fan wanted to make a tribute to just how much big dance sequences have affected us, by bringing some of the most famous onscreen dancers together in one epic dance montage mashup video.

As you can see above, comedian and filmmaker Matthew Highton cut together a mashup video of some of the most famous TV and movie dance sequences. A lot of the characters and sequences spliced into the mashup are from the last 30 years or so of TV/film – so we're talking after the actual era in which Hollywood was obsessed with musicals as a genre. The only point to make here is that when you truly step far enough back and look at it, there are so many famous moments of dancing in TV and film that stick with us forever, that it almost boggles the mind to try and remember them all.

The trend of onscreen dances becoming pop-culture gems shows no signs of slowing down, either. This mashup video contains both RRR and M3Gan, two films of very different kinds (Bollywood epic, low-budget horror/comedy) that each made an impact with dance sequence moments. The same goes for Netflix's Wednesday being included in the mashup, as Jenna Ortega's Goth-kid dance scene at a high school formal has become THE biggest .gif, meme, TikTok challenge, mashup video generator since it premiered near the end of last year. Dance isn't going out of style on film anytime soon, so stay limber out there...

Below you can find the full list of movies and TV shows that were included in "The Ultimate Dance Party" mashup vid – see if you can spot them all! Films and Shows included (in approx order) are:

Pulp Fiction

Napoleon Dynamite

Flash Dance

The Blues Brothers

Dirty Dancing

M3gan

Titanic

Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion

The Big Lewbowski

Grease

The Mask

Friends

Mr Beans Holiday

Batman 60s Series

Kickboxer

The Breakfast Club

RRR

Mary Poppins

American Pie

Magic Mike

Austin Powers

Wednesday

Big

You Got Served

Ex Machina

Saturday Night Fever

Mr Blobby

Risky Business

Spider-Man 3

Mrs Doubtfire

Fresh Prince of Belair

Willys Wonderland

