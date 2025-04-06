Val Kilmer Movies You Can Stream for Free, From Tombstone to Top Gun

From “I’m the Lizard King” in The Doors to “I’m your huckleberry” in Tombstone and “I’m Batman” in Batman Forever, actor Val Kilmer made some of the most memorable — and most quotable — movies of the 1990s. Following his star-making role as cool-as-ice naval aviator Iceman opposite Tom Cruise in 1986’s Top Gun and the swordsman Madmartigan in 1988’s Willow, Kilmer went on to portray rock and roll icon Jim Morrison in 1991’s The Doors, the flamboyant, Tuberculosis-stricken gambler and gunman Doc Holliday in 1993’sTombstone, and the psychologically scarred Bruce Wayne in 1995’s Batman Forever.

Those are just a few of the films that are trending on streaming platforms like Prime Video, Max, Pluto TV, and Tubi, which are remembering Kilmer after the actor died of pneumonia on April 1 at age 65.

Below, we’ve rounded up a list of Val Kilmer movies to watch for free on ad-supported platforms Pluto and Tubi (no subscription required), or popular paid streamers like Max, Paramount+, Disney+, and Netflix.

Top Secret! (1984)

Co-directed by Airplane! filmmakers Jim Abrahams and Jerry and David Zucker, Top Secret! pits American rock star Nick Rivers (Kilmer) against the dreaded East German High Command. It’s a race against time as Nick teams up with Hillary Flammond (Lucy Gutteridge) to find her father, Dr. Paul Flammond (Michael Gough).

Where to watch: Pluto TV (free with ads)

Top Gun (1986)

The original Top Gun takes a look at the danger and excitement that awaits every pilot at the Navy’s prestigious fighter weapons school. Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), a daring young flyer who’s out to become the best, takes flight against a chief competitor: the cool and confident Lt. Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (Kilmer).

Where to watch: Pluto TV (free with ads), Paramount+ (with subscription), Prime Video (with subscription)

Willow (1988)

Directed by Ron Howard (Splash) from a story by executive producer George Lucas (Star Wars), Willow follows the adventures of the good-hearted farmer Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis), who discovers a baby girl prophesized to end the rule of the evil queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh). Setting out to return the child to her people, he encounters all manner of creatures and characters, including mercenary swordsman Madmartigan (Kilmer) and the warrior Sorsha (Joanne Whalley).

Where to watch: Disney+ (with a subscription), Prime Video (with a subscription)

Kill Me Again (1989)

In this lust-filled noir, Jack Andrews (Kilmer) is a down-on-his-luck private detective who receives the most unusual offer of his career: a beautiful and mysterious woman, Fay Forrester (Joanne Whalley-Kilmer), wants to hire him to fake her murder. But as he falls under her seductive spell, he finds himself thrust into a murky world of treachery, greed and murder. Soon Jack must face his own darkest instincts in a final life-or-death confrontation in which he and Fay can trust no one — especially not each other.

Where to watch: Pluto TV (free with ads)

The Doors (1991)

Jim Morrison (Kilmer), one of the most sensual and exciting figures in the history of rock and roll, explodes on the screen in The Doors, the electrifying movie about a time called the sixties and a legendary outlaw who rocked America’s consciousness — forever. Meg Ryan, Kyle MacLachlan, Frank Whaley, Kevin Dillon, and Billy Idol also star.

Where to watch: Pluto TV (free with ads)

Tombstone (1993)

Legendary lawman Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell) retires to the booming silver town of Tombstone, Arizona, to strike it rich by running a gambling establishment with his brothers: Virgil (Sam Elliott) and Morgan (Bill Paxton). But when an escalating feud between the Earp brothers and the Cowboys gang culminates in a deadly gunfight at the O.K. Corral, Curly Bill (Powers Boothe) and gunslinger Johnny Ringo (Michael Biehn) seek revenge. Warning that “justice is coming,” Wyatt Earp gathers a posse — including his friend, the gambler and gunman Doc Holliday (Kilmer) — to wipe out the Cowboys.

Where to watch: Hulu/Disney+ (with subscription), Prime Video (with subscription), Fubo TV (with subscription)

Batman Forever (1995)

In the sequel to 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, Kilmer dons the cape and cowl of the Dark Knight (replacing Michael Keaton) to save Gotham City — and Bruce Wayne’s psychologist, Dr. Chase Meridian (Nicole Kidman) — from the villains Riddler (Jim Carrey) and Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones) with his new partner in crime-fighting, Robin (Chris O’Donnell).

Where to watch: Max (with subscription)

Heat (1995)

Michael Mann’s crime thriller stars Kilmer as pro thief Chris Shiherlis, right-hand man of master thief Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro), who is pursued by the relentless detective on his trail: Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino). Jon Voight, Tom Sizemore, Ashley Judd, and Natalie Portman also star.

Where to watch: Netflix (with subscription)

The Saint (1997)

Kilmer plays suave espionage hero “Simon Templar,” a.k.a “The Saint.” A high tech thief and master of disguise spy, the Saint must protect the scientist (Elisabeth Shue) who created a cold fusion formula that will allow a corrupt billionaire businessman to crown himself leader of Russia.

Where to watch: Hoopla (free with login), Paramount+ (with subscription), MGM+ (with subscription)

At First Sight (1999)

After falling in love with a blind man (Kilmer), a female architect (Mira Sorvino) tries to convince him to have groundbreaking surgery to bring back his eyesight. The cast includes Kilmer’s Top Gun co-star Kelly McGillis, Steven Weber, Bruce Davison, and Nathan Lane.

Where to watch: Tubi (free with ads)

Hard Cash (2002)

Thomas Taylor (Christian Slater), a thief on the road to redemption, can’t resist an offer to mastermind a robbery but soon finds the money is marked — and he’s in the sights of FBI Agent Mark C. Cornell (Kilmer). Daryl Hannah, Bokeem Woodbine, and Verne Troyer also star.

Where to watch: Tubi (free with ads), Peacock (with subscription)

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Written and directed by Shane Black, writer of Lethal Weapon and Last Action Hero, the action-comedy spoof follows a private detective (Kilmer), a thief posing as a struggling actor (Robert Downey Jr.) and an actual struggling actress (Michelle Monaghan) as they become entangled in a murder mystery filled with twists, turns, betrayal and — most importantly — romance.

Where to watch: Prime Video (rental), Apple TV+ (rental)

Déjà Vu (2006)

Can you alter events that already happened? That’s the question in the Tony Scott-directed thriller about ATF Agent Doug Carlin (Denzel Washington), who is called in to recover evidence after a bomb sets off an explosion on a New Orleans ferry. Kilmer plays FBI Special Agent Paul Pryzwarra, who introduces him to “Snow White”: a top-secret, time-shifting surveillance device.

Where to watch: Prime Video (with subscription)

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Set more than thirty years after the original, Top Gun: Maverick sees Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) still pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot. Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past when he returns to TOP GUN to train a group of elite graduates and comes face-to-face with Lt. Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his former wingman, “Goose,” as well as his rival-turned-wingman Iceman (Kilmer in his final on-screen appearance).

Where to watch: Paramount+ (with subscription)

Val (2021)

Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial actors has been documenting his life and craft through film. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster films like Top Gun and Batman Forever. Narrated by his son, actor Jack Kilmer, Val is a raw and wildly original feature-length documentary that reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled look at what it means to be an artist.

Where to watch: Prime Video (with subscription)