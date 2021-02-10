Valentine Director Celebrating 20th Anniversary With Virtual Q&A

✖

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the slasher film Valentine, director Jamie Blanks will be taking to YouTube this weekend to take part in a live Q&A commentary. Blanks also noted that he hoped to have select members of the crew joining in on the conversation, which will be hosted on Pizowell's YouTube channel. The original film hit theaters on February 2, 2001, so while the event won't be on the official release date anniversary, it will be held on Valentine's Day itself to keep in the spirit of the film. Check out the Valentine commentary Q&A on Sunday, February 14th.

"I’m doing a live commentary and Q&A for Valentine’s 20th anniversary," Blanks shared on Twitter. "It will be hosted on my mate @pizowell’s YT channel on the evening of Feb 14th (US). Feb 15 in Australia. Hoping to be joined by some of the key crew as well. Time & other details confirmed soon. All welcome!"

In the film, "Revenge is sweet, just like Valentine's Day chocolates. At least, that is what a vengeful, Cupid-masked killer thinks. Be my Valentine ... or else. Broken hearts and other mortal wounds await a cast of contemporary young stars when they play dating-scene veterans dying for love in this humor-laced, twist-filled thriller cleverly directed by Jamie Blanks (Urban Legend) and starring David Boreanaz (Angel, Bones), Denise Richards (Starship Troopers), Marley Shelton (Scream 4, Planet Terror), Katherine Heigl (Grey's Anatomy) and more. Cards, candy, and flowers are nice. But for fans of stalker-shocker terror, there's nothing like a Valentine."

Much like most slashers at the time, Valentine starred a number of up-and-coming stars, some at the height of their success as others were early in their careers. The film went on to take in $36.7 million worldwide on a reported budget of $10 million.

