Vampires vs. The Bronx Trailer Released by Netflix

As the calendar prepares to flip to October, Netflix is looking to begin advertising for its Halloween-themed originals. First up is called Vampires vs. The Bronx, and it's about a group of blood-sucking villains that try to take over the New York City borough. On Monday, just a few days ahead of the film's debut, Netflix unveiled the first official trailer for Vampires vs. The Bronx, and you can check it out in the video above.

Vampires vs. The Bronx stars Jaden Michael, Gerald W. Jones III, Gregory Diaz IV, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Shea Whigham, Coco Jones, Joel "The Kid Mero" Martinez, Chris Redd, Vladimir Caamano, Jeremie Harris, Adam David Thompson, Judy Marte, Richard Bekins, and Zoe Saldana. The film is directed by Oz Rodriguez, with a script co-written by Blaise Hemingway. Lorne Michaels and Erin David produce.

"A group of young friends from the Bronx fight to save their neighborhood from a band of vampires," reads the film's official logline from Netflix.

Vampires vs. The Bronx is just one of the many Halloween season titles being released by Netflix over the course of October. The biggest Spooky Season project from Netflix this year is probably the original film Hubie Halloween. The movie is the latest from Adam Sandler, who has an overall deal at Netflix, and features the iconic actor in the titular role. The cast also includes Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Peyton List, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph.

For younger audiences, Netflix is releasing the teen-centric film A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting in the middle of the month. For those hoping to see something a little bit more frightening, The Haunting of Bly Manor arrives on the streaming service on October 9th. The series is the second installment of Mike Flanagan's horror anthology, following The Haunting of Hill House, which was released in 2018.

Vampires vs. The Bronx arrives on October 2nd.