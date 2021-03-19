VC Andrews's Pearl in the Mist: Check Out Our Exclusive Clip From Lifetime's Two-Week Movie Event

✖

This weekend, Lifetime will begin a four-night, two-week movie event that's unprecedented for the broadcaster. Bringing a quartet of movies based on books by VC Andrews to the screen always would have been a pretty big deal, but doing them on consecutive weekends is uncharted territory. The Ruby Movie Series Event follows Ruby Landry as she explores the depths of her curious family tree, including her wealthy and mysterious estranged father. Stars across all four films include, Raechelle Banno, Karina Banno, Naomi Judd, Gil Bellows, Lauralee Bell and Ty Wood. The series goes from Ruby on Saturday and Pearl in the Mist on Sunday, to next week's All That Glitters (Saturday) and Hidden Jewel (Sunday).

The network has provided ComicBook with an exclusive clip from Sunday's second film, Pearl in the Mist. A friendly heads-up, though: the whole clip revolves around a pretty major spoiler from the first film, Ruby, which will air tomorrow night.

You can see the clip below.

The clip heavily features Lauralee Bell, best known for her warm and loving roles on shows like The Young and the Restless, who got to go full-on wicked stepmother in the film. Here, we get a look at her dressing down her stepdaughters, played by Raechelle and Karina Banno.

"I'm so motherly, and so to play this woman who couldn't care less about her stepkids, it was fun," Bell told ComicBook during a recent conversation. "I had to go to the director and just say, 'it's so foreign for me to be this over the top, if this looks silly, you've got to tell me.'...Then, we sort of realized that with Daphne, there's no limit. She's just all about her and there is no real 'wrong' [in the portrayal]."

Based on the second book in the series, Pearl in the Mist finds Ruby still struggling to find true happiness, after a year of living at her father’s lavish mansion. When Ruby and her twin Giselle (Karina Banno) are sent away to an exclusive all girls boarding school, Ruby is hopeful for a new start with her sister. But when Ruby is once again shamed for her backwater upbringing, and her cruel Headmistress, Mrs. Ironwood (Henner), along with her stepmother Daphne (Bell) and Giselle continue to plot against her, Ruby must endure torturous punishments and public humiliation. Ruby holds out hope and continues to dream of a better future until tragedy leaves her alone in a world of deceits.

Pearl in the Mist premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.