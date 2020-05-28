Venom 2 and Home Alone Reboot Producer Admits Fear to Resume Production

✖

While some countries and states in the US attempt to open up their economies and resume business as usual in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, including the resumption of production on film and television sets, not everyone that would be in front of or behind the camera is eager to come back. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, filmmakers like Spike Lee & Jennifer Lopez and other producers opened up about their own willingness to resume production on films. Producer Dan Wilson, in the midst of post-production on Venom 2 and shooting on the Disney+ reboot of Home Alone, was among the subjects that voiced reticence over returning.

“Nobody wants to go into an environment that’s going to be risky and that goes for crew members too. It’s not just talent. It’s everybody involved on set,” he said. “There’s a nervousness and that’s natural and understandable. In the plans that we’ve discussed, they’ve certainly taken that into account and we’ll see when we get there, I guess.”

Wilson went on to add that even if states and studios consider it safe for casts and crew to return that some people in Hollywood and planning on just taking the next year off from working, adding: “All these great actors and folks that we’re working with have their own individual thoughts about coming back. But we’re building a plan that puts as much protection around them as we possibly can."

Though filming had already concluded on the Andy Serkis-directed sequel, which sees Tom Hardy return to the titular role, Sony Pictures has already delayed the movie's release until next year. Venom: Let There Be Carnage had held onto its October 2nd date for release but has since been delayed until June 25th, 2021. In fact, Sony has delayed almost their entire 2020 feature film slate with only one movie from the studio still on the release calendar.

As for the Home Alone reboot, no date for release had even been earmarked publicly for the film beyond the reveal that it was in the works for the Disney+ streaming service. The film will reportedly follow a husband and wife who "go to war" with a young boy named Max. Max has evidently stolen something from them, and he is described as an "energetic, witty nine-year-old boy with a mischievous side." Archie Yates of Jojo Rabbit will star as Max in the film with Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper as the antagonists. There's currently no word on if Macaulay Culkin will be involved in the project.

