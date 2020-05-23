Georgia's New Coronavirus Guidelines Set Up Film & TV Productions to Restart, Including Stranger Things

✖

It's been over two months since film and television productions around the world were shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Studios and networks have rallied behind the below-the-line workers that have found themselves without a job, but crews in one of the major production hubs of the country will get back to work very soon. The state of Georgia is one of many states to "re-open" their economy after being shuttered and earlier today announced plans for the circumstances that will allow for filming to resume on projects like Stranger Things season 4 and the Dwayne Johnson starring Red Notice.

"We are so grateful to the hardworking people who make up and contribute to Georgia’s incredibly successful film and TV industry, and we thank them for all the ways they have given back throughout the state’s response to COVID-19," Governor Brian Kemp said in a statement. "The Georgia Film Office has maintained their close work with industry executives to develop these outlines for how productions can help protect cast and crew members. These best practices are offered as an addition to any industry-wide labor and management recommendations for protocol."

The requirements for sets to re-open and begin filming again have been announced by the Georgia Film Office and include:

Frequent mandatory hand washing and hydroalcoholic gels made available throughout the production office, workspaces or filming location.

Crew members wearing appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while also making an effort to control their sneezing and coughing, avoid touching their face or any physical interaction with fellow crew members (handshakes, hugs, etc), and not share objects like phones, computers, and writing utensils.

Productions should opt for digital call sheets, production reports and contracts when possible.

Identify who may effectively be able to work from home for portions of prep, shoot, or wrap.

“The backbone of Georgia’s film and television industry is made up of small businesses in every corner of our state, and these businesses have helped create the environment that makes Georgia such an attractive place for productions,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “We will continue to help these important businesses navigate new circumstances. As we return to production across the state, there is no doubt Georgia will maintain its position as a powerhouse for film and television production.”

Georgia isn't the first place to prepare for films and television shows to resume filming with New Zealand and the United Kingdom all gearing up for productions to start once again. California Governor Gavin Newsom previously announced that the state will issue guidelines to allow film and television productions to start up again as well, but Hollywood executives didn't seem convinced it would happen any time soon.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.