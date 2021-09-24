Venom: Let There Be Carnage Reveals New Poster

✖

Marvel fans had been wondering about the status of Sony's Venom sequel, and they finally got their first look at the sequel in the film's first trailer. Venom: Let There Be Carnage lived up to its namesake and featured not only plenty of Tom Hardy's Venom but also Woody Harrelson's Carnage. In addition to the new footage, fans got their first poster for the upcoming sequel, which featured the point of view of Carnage and all those rather menacing teeth. Now we have a new international poster, and while it features the same overall theme, it's a bit different.

The poster is still from the point of view of Carnage, but instead of all those teeth, you see more of Carnage's tentacles grabbing Venom as he attempts to get in close for the takedown. You can check out the poster in the image below.

Here is a HD version of China’s #VenomLetThereBeCarnage poster! pic.twitter.com/ROLuu0sGz4 — Venom Movie News 🎥 (@VenomMovieNews) May 10, 2021

The first trailer for the film gave us a good look at Harrelson's Carnage and how he will cross paths with Venom, as he seems tied to a past case Eddie Brock was involved with. We see him about to be executed, and that's when the symbiote seems to manifest, turning him into Carnage. How he gets it and what leads to it remains to be seen, but we can't wait to learn more.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis and features a story by Tom Hardy and Kelly Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Marcel, Hardy, and Hutch Parker. The film stars Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson.

You can find the official description below.

"Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage."

Venom hits theaters on September 24th.

What did you think of the Venom trailer? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!