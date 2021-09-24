Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Released

The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has finally debuted, giving fans their first look at Tom Hardy's return as Eddie Brock as well as the iconic Spider-Man villain known as Carnage, played by Woody Harrelson. The sequel to Sony's 2018 surprise hit, is set to arrive in theaters in September, despite numerous delays to the studio's other Spider-Man offshoot, Morbius. With Venom: Let There Be Carnage still on track for its opening day, Sony has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming sequel.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage features Hardy's returning as the titular ant-hero, a reporter who bonded with an alien Symbiote and becoming the fan-favorite Marvel character known as Venom. This time around, Brock will be facing off against Harrelson's terrifying Cletus Kasaday, better known as Carnage, who was teased in the post-credits scene of the first film.

We missed you… so much. Sink your teeth into the new #Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer. Only in theaters September 24. pic.twitter.com/rAKgoQtMfE — Venom (@VenomMovie) May 10, 2021

Sony tapped actor/director Andy Serkis to helm the sequel, which could take advantage of his expertise as he has more than enough experience with motion capture technology to take on the Venom franchise. Serkis starred in some of the most iconic motion-capture performances of all time, such as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings and Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboot.

Fans are excited to see Hardy bind the Symbiote once again, following the massive box office outing last time around. However, when the sequel finally arrives, all eyes will be on Harrelson's Carnage, one of the most popular Spider-Man villains in franchise history.

The film has experienced numerous delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; Venom: Let There Be Carnage was originally scheduled to release in theaters in October 2020 but was pushed back nearly a full year. Serkis expressed disappointment in the setbacks but assured fans it would be worth the wait when theaters finally reopen.

"I’m super excited about it. Again, it’s not something I can particularly talk about right now because we’re saving it for when everybody can go and enjoy it in the cinema," Serkis said to ComicBookMovie.com. "I don’t want to blow it or talk about it too much before then, but I’ve had a ball working on that film. It’s been great. [It’s] another bunch of brilliant actors, and it’s headed up by another keen SAS man, Tom Hardy [Laughs]. I hope you won’t feel disappointed. It was a real pleasure working on it."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will premiere in theaters on September 24th.