Verne Troyer’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide

Former Austin Powers star Verne Troyer sadly passed away back in April at the age of 49. Now, several months later, the Los Angeles County Coroner has officially ruled the actor’s death a suicide.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the coroner has ruled that Troyer died of “sequela of alcohol intoxication” or alcohol abuse. An initial autopsy was performed the day after his death, on April 22nd, but the cause of death was deferred pending further investigation.

The coroner’s report lists the manner of death as a suicide.

Troyer was initially taken to the hospital on April 3rd, from his home in North Hollywood, for reported alcohol intoxication. Nearly three weeks later, on April 21st, he was pronounced dead.

At the time of his death, Troyer’s family posted a statement to his Instagram account, confirming that the actor had passed.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” read the post. “Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.”

The post went on to explain that Troyer had struggled with alcoholism in the years leading up to his passing.

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately.

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

Verne Troyer appeared in several movies and TV shows throughout his successful career, but he remains most well-known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers franchise, where he starred alongside Mike Myers.