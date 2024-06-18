Agent Recon: You Gave The Keys To The Kingdom To This Rookie

SYNOPSIS: A covert military task force tracks a mysterious energy disturbance at a secret base in New Mexico that is suspected of experimenting on alien technology. Once there, the team encounters an unknown being of extraordinary strength and speed, and the ability to control an army of mindless warriors. The trio must fight through the unstoppable hordes to prevent humanity's demise.

By Russ Burlingame

Trending Now: