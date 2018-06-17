Viewers React to ‘Incredibles 2’ Epilepsy Concerns, Ask for More Warnings

The much-anticipated Incredibles 2 opened in theaters this weekend, but excitement over the record-breaking film is being overshadowed by concerns over possible epilepsy triggers. However, despite warnings starting to show up in some theaters, fans are taking to social media with their own experiences hoping to get out the word — and ask for better warnings.

Earlier today we reported on the handful of warning messages that have been making the rounds alerting people about the use of flashing and strobe lights in Incredibles 2 that could trigger seizures for viewers with not just epilepsy but other photosensitivity concerns, such as migraines, autism, and types of vertigo. Twitter user Veronica Lewis‘ multi-post warning outlined the specific usage of the lights — including a roughly two-minute scene and several shorter scenes throughout the film — while more general warnings also circulated, however, even before the film hit theaters, reviews of the film from both The Washington Post and Ars Technica noted that Incredibles 2 needed a warning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since then, Disney sent exhibitors an email suggesting that theaters post a warning. In the email, shared on Twitter by Colin Geddes, Disney provided specific language that only noted one of the problematic usages of flashing lights.

“INCREDIBLES 2 contains a sequence of flashing lights which may affect customers who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or other photo sensitivities,” the warning read.

However, based off of fan reaction on Twitter, it’s more than just people with existing photo sensitivities who are struggling with the lighting concerns in Incredibles 2. Many viewers have reported headaches, nausea, and even instances of fainting in screenings of the film. Others have called for additional warnings to be posted acknowledging how extensive the use of lights is in multiple scenes. Some have even noted that they hope Disney releases a photosensitivity-safe version of the film when it comes to DVD, though some of the warnings suggest that the lighting issue may not be quite as devastating in the correct circumstances.

“If you have photosensitive epilepsy or another disorder that is triggered by strobe lights, I would highly recommend you DO NOT SEE THE INCREDIBLES 2 IN Theaters. Wait until the movie’s released on digital/Bluray, and you can watch it in a fully-lit room, with someone with you who will be able to help if the strobe effects do trigger a seizure,” one warning read.

Read on for viewers experiences with Incredibles 2.

@Kytsora22

Guys, just be vigilant.

Incredibles 2 has an epilepsy warning that doesn’t always get posted! Our theater did not even bother to mention it! Just know your movie before you head in with a child! — Kytsora Talyc’an (@Kytsora22) June 16, 2018

@kaytooeso

i hope they release an epilepsy/migraine safe version of incredibles 2 with less intense flashing lights when it comes out on dvd — meghan?//saw the incredibles 2 (@kaytooeso) June 16, 2018

@nacholatkes

Can confirm! I had to be carried out of the theater because the movie triggered a serious fainting episode, and I’m still feeling the effects a day later. Disney needs to put a proper warning on the movie before someone else gets seriously hurt. — Disney sucks (@nacholatkes) June 16, 2018

@princess_snivy

Finally saw Incredibles 2- I enjoyed it but the epilepsy warning is REAL. I had to cover my eyes and I don’t even have a sensitivity to light. Please be careful if you decide to go! — Jessica ? @ AX18 in 18 days (@princess_snivy) June 16, 2018

@SentaiPerson

Just saw Incredibles 2 and can confirm that the movie just has scenes that have to be epilepsy triggers in it. Idk what the fuck they were thinking or how this got greenlit like, I dont even have epilepsy and I was getting a headache. In 3D it’s prob even worse — G A L A X Y B R A N T A K E (@SentaiPerson) June 16, 2018

@logandenz

as someone with epilepsy, the tweets warning others with seizure disorders about seeing the incredibles 2 are completely warranted!! i was able to get by by putting my head in my lap and shutting my eyes, but if you’re highly sensitive to flashing lights and strobing, be careful — dirt cobain (@logandenz) June 16, 2018

@666Hellblazer)

Shame on @DisneyPixar for making Incredibles 2 not epilepsy safe. Disney movies are supposed to be family fun not risk getting a Seizure. — Ben (@666Hellblazer) June 16, 2018

@ScarecrowOffice

‼️ATTENTION EVERYONE‼️

there aren’t many strong warnings for this that i’ve heard of but if you have epilepsy i strongly warn you to be careful with The Incredibles 2!! It’s not very safe to viewers with epilepsy. — lexie ?commissions open (@ScarecrowOffice) June 16, 2018

@abzeronow

Incredibles 2. As the brother of two sisters who both have photosensitive epilepsy, I am thankful for social media for providing literal trigger warnings. I’m also perturbed that a large media company didn’t warn/made such warnings necessary. — Absolute Zero Now says ban Nazis (@abzeronow) June 16, 2018

@milo_mumbles