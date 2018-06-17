Movies

Viewers React to ‘Incredibles 2’ Epilepsy Concerns, Ask for More Warnings

The much-anticipated Incredibles 2 opened in theaters this weekend, but excitement over the record-breaking film is being overshadowed by concerns over possible epilepsy triggers. However, despite warnings starting to show up in some theaters, fans are taking to social media with their own experiences hoping to get out the word — and ask for better warnings.

Earlier today we reported on the handful of warning messages that have been making the rounds alerting people about the use of flashing and strobe lights in Incredibles 2 that could trigger seizures for viewers with not just epilepsy but other photosensitivity concerns, such as migraines, autism, and types of vertigo. Twitter user Veronica Lewis‘ multi-post warning outlined the specific usage of the lights — including a roughly two-minute scene and several shorter scenes throughout the film — while more general warnings also circulated, however, even before the film hit theaters, reviews of the film from both The Washington Post and Ars Technica noted that Incredibles 2 needed a warning.

Since then, Disney sent exhibitors an email suggesting that theaters post a warning. In the email, shared on Twitter by Colin Geddes, Disney provided specific language that only noted one of the problematic usages of flashing lights.

“INCREDIBLES 2 contains a sequence of flashing lights which may affect customers who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or other photo sensitivities,” the warning read.

However, based off of fan reaction on Twitter, it’s more than just people with existing photo sensitivities who are struggling with the lighting concerns in Incredibles 2. Many viewers have reported headaches, nausea, and even instances of fainting in screenings of the film. Others have called for additional warnings to be posted acknowledging how extensive the use of lights is in multiple scenes. Some have even noted that they hope Disney releases a photosensitivity-safe version of the film when it comes to DVD, though some of the warnings suggest that the lighting issue may not be quite as devastating in the correct circumstances.

“If you have photosensitive epilepsy or another disorder that is triggered by strobe lights, I would highly recommend you DO NOT SEE THE INCREDIBLES 2 IN Theaters. Wait until the movie’s released on digital/Bluray, and you can watch it in a fully-lit room, with someone with you who will be able to help if the strobe effects do trigger a seizure,” one warning read.

Read on for viewers experiences with Incredibles 2.

