Vin Diesel Hints at Joining the Avatar Franchise

After over a decade, James Cameron's Avatar franchise is finally getting some new chapters, with a number of additional sequels set to debut in the coming years. While a lot is still unknown about the blockbusters, there have been a number of rumors fueling speculation — including whether or not Fast and the Furious and Guardians of the Galaxy star Vin Diesel could be a part of them. After the actor shared a social media post hinting at as much in 2019, it hasn't really been confirmed if Diesel will be in the franchise. In a recent interview with MTV News' Josh Horowitz, Diesel continued to play it coy, but did confirm that he and Cameron "will be working together."

Guys, I think @vindiesel is in the AVATAR sequels. All of my interests are converging! @JimCameron pic.twitter.com/3Fn2JUy6Uz — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) June 14, 2021

"I have spent time with him, but I have not filmed yet," Diesel revealed, before adding "I love James Cameron. I love James Cameron, and I love the series, and I think it's safe to say that we will be working together."

Avatar 2 will see the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, and CJ Jones.

"The Jim Cameron on Avatar, he is calmer," Winslet revealed in an interview late last year. "I will say that he’s just much more stepped into his true self, I think. That’s because of experience. That’s also because he’s done Avatar before, so he knows this world and he knows these characters. He’s invented that way of filming. There’s a level of confidence that has grounded him in a much more comfortable place, just for him. He was brilliantly collaborative on Avatar, honestly. I was awestruck by how much time he allows for the actors to often just meander over a scene, if it doesn’t feel like it fit quite right. And obviously safety had to come first. Listen, if there’s a proper world collapse and we really are all set on fire and there’s another global pandemic any minute now, I can tell you with my hand on my heart, one of the people I would want to be within that bunker is Jim Cameron. He’s very much safety first. I felt really good working with him. I’m so excited for Avatar."

Avatar 2 is currently scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022. It will be followed by Avatar 3 on December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.