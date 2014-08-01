Vin Diesel’s Voice Completed Groot According To Guardians Of The Galaxy Director

Since Guardians of the Galaxy premiered in theaters, Vin Diesel has been winning praise for his performance as Groot. Despite the limited vocabulary of his character, Vin Diesel succeeded in bringing real emotion to the character and turning Groot into a fan favorite. A film critic for the New York Times even listed Vin Diesel as deserving of a Oscar nomination for his performance as Groot.

On his Facebook page, Vin Diesel recently posted a 7 minute long uncut interview between himself and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. In the interview, Gunn asks Vin Diesel, "What are your 64 favorite things about me?"

After Vin Diesel lavishes praise on the director, Gunn returns the favor by perfectly summing up what Vin Diesel brought to the character of Groot.

"We made this movie. We had a bunch of temporary voices, saying 'I am Groot.' One of which was mine. We created the visual look of this character, and he was an awesome character. People liked him on the page. People liked the way he looked," said Gunn. "But then you came in, and you did the voice. And this is 100% true. Somehow your voice completed the character. It was the Jerry Maguire to the Renee Zellweger. Your voice is the Jerry Maguire to the Renee Zellweger of Groot."

In re-posting the video to his own Facebook page, Gunn offered some more praise for Vin Diesel's performance.

Gunn added, "Anyway, he's a great guy, and an incredibly talented actor. So many people say 'But it's only five words!' But, I'm telling you, HE FILLED UP THAT CHARACTER AND MADE HIM REAL. Of all the other voices we tried out, none even came close. I'm forever grateful to the time and effort he put into those five words... which he said thousands of times."