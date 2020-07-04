TikTok User's Epic Audition for Star Wars, Ben 10, and Spider-Man Goes Viral

In the world of digital media, you already know the deal — hundreds of things gain a decent amount of traction each day. There are few pieces of original content, however, that really go mega-viral and take the internet by storm for days. When it comes to TikToker Julian Bass, the aspiring filmmaker is the talk of all social media this week for an incredible sizzle reel he made paying homage to the Star Wars franchise, Ben 10, and Spider-Man. In fact, the video itself has been viewed millions of times and has garnered interest from many of those involved in Hollywood from Disney chairman Bob Iger to Oscar-winning filmmaker Matthew Cherry, James Gunn, and everyone in between.

if y’all can retweet this enough times that Disney calls, that’d be greatly appreciated pic.twitter.com/GrKlIRxg3J — Julian Bass (@thejulianbass) July 2, 2020

As you might expect, the 20-year-old filmmaker has been impressed with the response his video's gotten. In fact, Angel tells THR the whole week has been "insane."

"It's insane. No other way to put it," Bass tells the trade. "I actually had a video go viral a while ago that Matthew Cherry saw, this was before I even had a Twitter account, and he and I are now connected! But people like James Gunn, Tara Strong, Casey Neistadt, Josh Gad, Mark Hamill himself! I mean, these are people who have always been on my radar and it means everything in the world to me that now they've inspired me to a point where I'm on theirs. And as for Bob Iger, [it's the] icing on the cake!!"

Keep scrolling to see what filmmakers are saying about Bass' work.