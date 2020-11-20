Home Alone Fan Creates Lifelike Sculptures to Decorate for Christmas

✖

Once Halloween is out of the way, a substantial amount of Americans look directly towards Christmas and the holiday season, bypassing Thanksgiving, its turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes entirely. Those celebrating with over-the-top Christmas decorations have already started going viral with photos and videos on social media. One such viral sensation comes from Instagram, where one eager Home Alone fan perfectly crafted an iconic scene from the Macaulay Culkin-starring Christmas classic.

Featuring the Wet Bandits, feathered and burnt to a crisp from an iron, programmer Kevin Urrutia O'Reilly uploaded a batch of photos to Instagram showing a wide array of Home Alone decorations. In addition to the antagonists, a mannequin bearing an uncanny resemblance to Culkin's Kevin can be seen on the porch awning, getting ready to launch a paint can off towards the Bandits.

O'Reilly's house also has a movie-accurate newspaper featuring the "Wet Bandits Escape" headline, though it's tweaked with the Austin, TX due to the designer's location. There's even a picture of Buzz's girlfriend in the window, as a prop television plays Angels with Filthy Souls inside. On the side of the house, there's even a "Merry Christmas you filthy animal" sign to complete to look — it really ties everything together.

"I know it's a bit early for Christmas decorations, but it's #yolo 2020," O'Reilly shares. "Today marks the 30th anniversary since the theatrical release of #homealone. We've been working on these decorations little by little for the past couple of months."

On a Home Alone front, Disney+ is currently developing a reboot, one which original director Chris Columbus says is a "waste of time."

"No, nobody got in touch with me about it, and it's a waste of time as far as I'm concerned," Columbus explained to Insider earlier this month. "What's the point? I'm a firm believer that you don't remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone. You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It's just not going to happen. So why do it? It's like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film — a live-action version of that. What's the point? It's been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original."

The first three Home Alone movies are now streaming on Disney+.

