Voyagers Gets Blasted On Rotten Tomatoes

The new movie Voyagers is getting blasted on Rotten Tomatoes after the initial wave of critic reviews has been released. At the time of writing this, Voyagers sits at a measly 29% on the Tomatometer with 31 reviews submitted. The aggregate site has released a "Critics Consensus" that reads "It has a game cast and a premise ripe with potential, but Voyagers drifts in familiar orbit rather than fully exploring its intriguing themes." Ouch. Doesn't sound like the greatest incentive for getting moviegoers back in the theater. The film is the latest sci-fi parable by Limitless and Divergent director Neil Burger, who both wrote and direct the film.

Here's the premise of Voyagers, which stars Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One), Lily-Rose Depp (Johnny Depp's daughter), Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Game of Thrones) and Colin Farrell:

"Set in the future, the film chronicles the odyssey of 30 young men and women who are sent deep into space on a multi-generational mission in search of a new home. The mission descends into madness, as the crew reverts to its most primal state, not knowing if the real threat they face is what's outside the ship or who they're becoming inside it."

According to NYT, Voyagers is "Essentially a zero-gravity "Lord of the Flies," Neil Burger's "Voyagers" nevertheless plays like a CW sci-fi pilot for those who find "The 100" too unsanitary."

Variety states that "Voyagers isn’t badly made, and a handful of the actors have some flair, yet there’s something rote, schematic, and a bit monotonous about it. With everyone in the cast wearing black T-shirts, the movie suggests Ridley Scott shooting the world’s most expensive and visionary Gap commercial. “Voyagers” is a dutiful thriller about the beast within, but there’s not a lot of surprise to it. Even when the characters let themselves go, the drama remains mostly in lockdown."

Richard Roeper (Chicago Sun-Times) has a much more concise view of what goes wrong in Voyagers: "Nearly every major plot point serves up an intriguing question - and a disappointing answer."

The AV Club offers a counter-view, having enjoyed Voyagers for what it was: "Voyagers is slick and diverting enough and even occasionally artful in its vision of a future put in the hands of kids wrestling with the burden of their importance to it. But it’s also a story about the fight for humanity that makes humanity itself theoretical, just like the scientists in the film who dreamt up its misguided experiment in galactic manifest destiny."

Voyagers is now in theaters.