Voyagers Trailer Starring Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan & Lily-Rose Depp Released

Science fiction has always had a unique ability to transport people, using fantastical concepts to tell distinctly human stories. Based on its newest trailer, it definitely seems like the new film Voyagers, which makes its debut next month, could soon be fulfilling that task in some pretty unexpected ways. The trailer, which was released by Lionsgate on Tuesday, chronicles the intergalactic, star-studded story at the center of the film -- and reveals that it will be taking a decidedly trippy tone.

In Voyagers, with the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the unsatiable hunger for power.

Voyagers is written and directed by Neil Burger, who is best known for his work on Limitless and The Illusionist. The film stars Tye Sheridan (X-Men: Dark Phoenix), Lily-Rose Depp (Savage), Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), Chanté Adams (Roxanne, Roxanne), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Game of Thrones), Viveik Kalra (Blinded by the Light), Archie Madekwe (Midsommar), Quintessa Swindell (Black Adam), Madison Hu (Bizaardvark), and Colin Farrell (The Batman). The film is presented by Lionsgate and AGC Studios in association with Fibonacci Films, Freecss Films Unlimited and Ingenious Media, and is a Thunder Road Films and Nota Bene Films production.

Voyagers was initially set to debut on November 25th of last year, but its release date was rescheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Voyagers is set to be released on April 9th.