Walmart Launching Drive-In Theaters With Screenings of Black Panther, LEGO Batman, and More

✖

With in-door movie theaters still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart is launching a brand of drive-in theaters. On Wednesday, the retail giant reveals plans for Walmart Drive-ins in 160 Walmart stores across the United States. The drive-ins, which will launch in August, are created in partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival and will be offered free to Walmart customers. Walmart Drive-ins set up in Walmart parking lots, turning them into outdoor cinemas. Screenings will take place from August 14th through October 21st, with 320 showings in total. Those showings begin today at 5:00 p.m. ET. More information is available at www.TheWalmartDriveIn.com.

"We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories," said Janey Whiteside, Walmart's Chief Customer Officer, in a press release. "The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we're supporting the communities we serve."

The Walmart Drive-in promises "families a fun, contact-free experience where they can watch popular films thoughtfully curated by the Tribeca Film Festival.: Films coming to the theater include:

Inspiring sports stories like Friday Night Lights, The Karate Kid and Space Jam

Blockbuster franchises including Black Panther, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, The Lego Batman Movie, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Spy Kids, Teen Titans GO! To The Movies and Wonder Woman

Out-of-this-world stories like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Ghostbusters and Men in Black: International

Nostalgic favorites including Back to The Future, Beetlejuice, The Goonies and The Wizard of Oz

Inspiring true stories from Dolphin Tale to Selena

Animated features every member of the family can enjoy like Cars, The Iron Giant, The Lego Movie and Madagascar

Ahead of each feature presentation, audiences will screen one of a number of short films, including Bilby, Bird Karma, Brooklyn Breeze, CROW: The Legend, Fire In Cardboard City, INVASION!, Looney Tunes' Boo! Appetweet and Marooned

During the tour, filmmakers and special guests will participate virtually. Drew Barrymore will serve as the virtual host for all events, and make a surprise in-person appearance at one location. There will also be surprise virtual or in-person appearances from Peter Berg, Jennifer Garner, LeBron James, and Chrissy Metz at select showings.

To reserve a space for the Walmart Drive-in, customers can visit www.TheWalmartDriveIn.com beginning today at 5:00 p.m. ET to pick their desired date and location. Once confirmed, customers will receive an email with a QR code, which will grant their vehicle entry on the day of the event.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.