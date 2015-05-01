WandaVision Fans Falling in Love With Avengers: Age of Ultron All Over Again
The introduction of WandaVision has shed entirely new light on Avengers: Age of Ultron. Though the second Avengers flick has long been considered one of the weakest of the franchise, WandaVision fans have arrived to reignite the passion for the movie featuring the live-action debuts of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Pietro Maximoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). In fact, Disney+ continues to recommend it after each new episode of WandaVision, hoping to drum up excitement for the follow-up.
The movie has gathered an entirely new audience of defenders, an audience feeling so passionate about the feature, they've tweeted about it enough that it's become a trending topic.
Everyone though Wanda Vision was a spin-off show when in reality Age of Ultron was just a fancy prequel for the most ambitious sitcom of our times.— Travis McCoy (@SlytheGG) February 27, 2021
Just rewatched Age of Ultron. With everything we know now, I was like this the whole time pic.twitter.com/niNCFoaDNg— Arnold ♠️ (@apenalozaruiz) February 27, 2021
🚨⚠️#WandaVision spoilers⚠️🚨
"But a thing isn't beautiful because it lasts" - Age Of Ultron
"What is grief if not love persevering?" - Episode 8
This was truly heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/E27tBRSB87— Abdelrahman (@Abdelrhmann__) February 26, 2021
“What is grief, if not love persevering?”
In case you missed it, that’s all the proof you need that the Vision was worthy in Age of Ultron. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/6abmrem6HF— sarah (@sarahlicity) February 26, 2021
#WandaVision SPOILERS
This episode was so important and entertaining because of all the emotion that has been building up since Age of Ultron, this was the climax of drama and emotions leaving the space for the physical climax fight.
And also it makes you cry pic.twitter.com/HjcRhf1NNb— TheFdirector (@TheFdirector) February 26, 2021
I do not want to hear anymore Age of Ultron slander.
Movie has always been Aces. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/8Ds0na5of9— Jimmy Folino - Black Lives Matter (@MrNiceGuy513) February 26, 2021
I’m rewatching Age Of Ultron and it’s better than I remember.— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) February 27, 2021
Age of Ultron is the most important movie in the MCU. It's stamped.— Michael Sykes, II (@MikeDSykes) February 27, 2021
#WandaVision // spoilers— nicole | WANDAVISION ERA (@jnkcole) February 26, 2021
HER SCENE ON EPISODE 8 REMINDS ME OF HER SCENE IN AGE OF ULTRON 💔 pic.twitter.com/435FGgat9i
Honestly I've never truly gotten the hate Age of Ultron gets. Was it perfect? No. Was it TERRIBLE? NO! The only MCU film I truly had no fun watching was Iron Man 2.
Everything with Vision and the Maximoffs especially was perfect. Every shot, every line.— DanDoesn'tLikeHayward (@DanDDoes) February 28, 2021
Always Great
Avengers: Age Of Ultron was always a great film.
yes yes yes— Chris Wilson (@CrisMovieCorner) February 27, 2021
The first eight episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.0comments
