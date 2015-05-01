WandaVision Fans Falling in Love With Avengers: Age of Ultron All Over Again

The introduction of WandaVision has shed entirely new light on Avengers: Age of Ultron. Though the second Avengers flick has long been considered one of the weakest of the franchise, WandaVision fans have arrived to reignite the passion for the movie featuring the live-action debuts of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Pietro Maximoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). In fact, Disney+ continues to recommend it after each new episode of WandaVision, hoping to drum up excitement for the follow-up.

The movie has gathered an entirely new audience of defenders, an audience feeling so passionate about the feature, they've tweeted about it enough that it's become a trending topic.

Everyone though Wanda Vision was a spin-off show when in reality Age of Ultron was just a fancy prequel for the most ambitious sitcom of our times. — Travis McCoy (@SlytheGG) February 27, 2021

Keep scrolling to see what WandaVision fans are saying.