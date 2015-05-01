WandaVision Fans Falling in Love With Avengers: Age of Ultron All Over Again

By Adam Barnhardt

The introduction of WandaVision has shed entirely new light on Avengers: Age of Ultron. Though the second Avengers flick has long been considered one of the weakest of the franchise, WandaVision fans have arrived to reignite the passion for the movie featuring the live-action debuts of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Pietro Maximoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). In fact, Disney+ continues to recommend it after each new episode of WandaVision, hoping to drum up excitement for the follow-up.

The movie has gathered an entirely new audience of defenders, an audience feeling so passionate about the feature, they've tweeted about it enough that it's become a trending topic.

Keep scrolling to see what WandaVision fans are saying.

Leo Knows

prevnext

Tears

prevnext

Worthy

prevnext

The Perfect Build

prevnext

Always Been Aces

prevnext

Better Than I Remember

prevnext

Most Important

prevnext

Mirror Images

prevnext

Far From Terrible

prevnext

Always Great

*****

The first eight episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

0comments

How do you think WandaVision ends next week? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

prev
Start the Conversation

of