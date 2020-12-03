Warner Bros.' 2021 Movies Going to HBO Max Has Fans Panicking About the Death of Theaters

Warner Bros. has announced that it is releasing its entire 2021 slate of movies on HBO Max at the same time they will hit theaters. That lineup includes major blockbusters like the Dune reboot, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, Monsterverse event film Godzilla vs. Kong, horror threequel The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and the Mortal Kombat movie reboot. While each of these films is still getting a theatrical release, they will simultaenously be released on HBO Max, giving viewers the opition to view the big new movies at home, at no extra charge other than their usual HBO Max subscription fees.

Naturally, this is a big shift in the models of how new movies are released. And as you can see below, Warner Bros. decision to move its 2021 movie slate to HBO Max now has fans of cinema seeing nothing but doom for the movie theater industry...