Warner Bros. Confirms Plans for Superman Awards Campaign (But Not in the Categories You Expect)

Historically, comic book adaptations have not been major players on the awards circuit. Superhero films frequently find themselves in contention for technical accolades like Best Visual Effects, but they rarely break through into the above-the-line categories. There have been rare exceptions to that rule, however. Heath Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for The Dark Knight. Black Panther and Joker received Best Picture nominations, though neither took home the top prize. Those rare instances mean studios go all out when it comes time to launch the “For Your Consideration” campaigns for their comic book movies. Warner Bros. has put together a plan for Superman, and they’re pushing James Gunn’s film in categories fans might not have expected.

According to Variety, Superman has been submitted in the drama categories for this year’s Golden Globes race. In addition to campaigning for a Best Picture – Drama nod, WB is also pushing for David Corenswet in Best Actor – Drama, Nicholas Hoult in Best Supporting Actor, Rachel Brosnahan in Best Supporting Actress, and Gunn for Best Director and Best Screenplay. Variety notes that Superman is also eligible for Outstanding Cinematic and Box Office Achievement since its worldwide total clears the $150 million minimum.

Will Superman Score Any Golden Globes Nominations?

Gunn is a filmmaker known for his sense of humor, as seen in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and The Suicide Squad. Given his track record, it may come as a surprise to see WB campaign for Superman in drama. But while the film features moments of Gunn’s trademark levity, it’s not really a comedy. Superman explores serious and topical themes, telling a story about an alien proving he is just as human as anyone else on Earth. The film’s narrative is very poignant and emotional, so from that perspective, it makes sense that WB is trying to score drama nominations for Superman.

While WB’s campaign for Superman is admirable, the odds of it scoring Golden Globe nominations are unfortunately low. This has less to do with the quality of the film itself and more to do with the tastes of awards voting bodies. Superman was very well-received by critics and audiences, and the cast was a main reason why the film was so successful. A case can certainly be made that the actors are deserving of some kind of recognition, as they pulled off the tricky task of putting their own stamp on classic characters. Their interpretations simultaneously felt fresh and familiar, creating excitement for what comes next in the DC Universe.

For as great as Superman is, it faces very stiff competition for awards votes. There have been several other critically acclaimed films released this year, including One Battle After Another, Sinners, Hamnet, Sentimental Value, and more. Some of these will compete in the Comedy/Musical categories at the Golden Globes, but the Drama field is stacked with a plethora of worthy contenders. It will be difficult for Superman to stand out in that field, especially since Warner Bros. will also be campaigning for Sinners in the same categories. At the Golden Globes, the supporting acting races are not separated by genre, making those categories even more crowded.

The best chance Superman has at an above-the-line nomination is arguably Gunn in Best Screenplay. While he hasn’t ever received an Oscar or Golden Globe nomination, he did earn a nod at the Writers Guild of America Awards for the first Guardians of the Galaxy, which isn’t anything to sneeze at. However, unlike the Oscars, the Golden Globes lump original and adapted screenplays together in a uniform Best Screenplay category, which gives an uphill climb at the Globes. Since Adapted Screenplay is perceived as a weaker category for the Oscars, perhaps he’ll breakthrough there instead.

