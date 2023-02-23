Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Says They're "Reworking" Several Planned Movies

Warner Bros. Discovery is having a pretty busy day with their annual earnings call and CEO David Zaslav has revealed some pretty interesting things about the future of the company. Along with revealing that they're planning to announce their new combined streaming service in April, Zaslav revealed that there are also new The Lord of the Rings movies in development. The WBD CEO also revealed that he has seen the upcoming Ezra Miller-led The Flash movie and that it's actually as good as it's being hyped up to be. But, one other major thing he revealed was that Warner Bros. Pictures is currently reworking multiple upcoming movies.

"One of the tenets is we're not going to launch any content before it's done. We have a lot of motion picture content that we're reworking, and making a lot of progress. With the Hogwarts game we took several additional months to rework it to get it right," Zaslav said. "It's not about getting it out quick, not about getting out for a certain date. It's about telling the best story....I think there's a huge opportunity on the Warner Brothers motion picture side for investment in quality content and storytelling, but we're not going to tell any story before it's done. I think you're gonna see a big difference that when we release something it's going to be a product that we think is the best it can be."

What is the Next Big Film Being Released by Warner Bros. Discovery?

The next big movie the studios has coming out will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A Dog's Journey) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand ("Second Chances") as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga)."

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

