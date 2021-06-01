WarnerMedia and Discovery Merger Name Revealed

✖

The new company emerging from the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery will be called Warner Bros. Discovery. The company, co-owned by Discovery and AT&T, will take the slogan "the stuff that dreams are made of," borrowed from the Warner Bros. Pictures movie The Maltese Falcon. Warner Bros. Discovery will become the umbrella that houses such brands as DC Comics, CNN, TBS, TNT, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Discovery+, and HBO Max. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will lead the company.

Developing...