Discovery Confirms Streaming Service Discovery+ to Launch in January

Discovery confirms that its new Discovery+ streaming service is set to launch in January. Things get rolling in 2021 and will feature a bunch of content from Discovery, BBC’s Natural History, A&E Networks, Group Nine, and others. The network is being proactive in giving audiences their favorites like Chip and Joanna Gaines, Kevin Hart, Bobby Flay, and more. 90 Day Fiance fans can look forward to the entire universe of shows making their way to the Discovery+ platform. Along with them, people looking forward to the Olympics will also get their fill next year with Eurosport’s programming too. January 4th will see the U.K., Ireland, India, Nordics, Italy, and the Netherlands. There are 25 countries getting in on the fun with the United Kingdom already rolling. Check out what the President of the network had to say about the service down below:

"We have been working methodically the past two years to bring all of our strategic advantages to the launch of discovery+, including distribution and advertising partnerships around the world, a world-class offering of quality brands, authentic personalities, and the largest content library at launch, as well as a broad slate of exclusive programming. With discovery+, we are seizing the global opportunity to be the world's definitive product for unscripted storytelling, providing households and mobile consumers a distinct, clear and differentiated offering across valuable and enduring lifestyle, and real-life verticals,” David Zaslav, CEO of Discovery said. “We believe discovery+ is the perfect complement to every streaming portfolio, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Verizon to bring this incredible content to their customer base."

He continued, “In the U.S., discovery+ will offer more than 55,000 episodes all in one place, with over 2,500 current and classic shows from Discovery's iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, and Animal Planet. Viewers in the U.S. will also gain access to new series from iconic franchises and personalities such as Chip and Joanna Gaines; Will Packer and Kevin Hart; 90 Day Fiancé; Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis; Duff Goldman; Amy Schumer; Carla Hall; David Schwimmer; Sir David Attenborough; Ben Napier; Sebastian Maniscalco; Joe Kenda; Mike Rowe and many others. A list of discovery+ original greenlights can be found below.”

“As part of a new content partnership, discovery+ will bring together for the first time the top non-fiction content from A&E, The HISTORY Channel and Lifetime with the Discovery brand portfolio, deepening the service's leadership position as the premier destination for the best in real-life entertainment,” Zaslav continued. “More than 1,500 episodes of content from popular franchises from A&E networks on discovery+ will include The First 48, Bring It, Dance Moms, Ice Road Truckers, Pawn Stars, Ancient Aliens, Storage Wars, 60 Days In, Intervention and Ghost Hunters.”

