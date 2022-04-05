WarnerMedia Boss Ann Sarnoff and HBO Max Boss Andy Forssell Exit Company Due to Discovery Merger



WarnerMedia and Discovery’s merger is causing some more big shake-ups. Earlier today it was revealed that Wanermedia CEO Jason Kilar is set to depart from the company after the completion of the Discovery merger. Now, it’s been officially announced that Wanermedia studios and networks group chairman Ann Sarnoff and HBO Max boss Andy Forssell will also exit their roles. The incoming CEO of the newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery released a statement in thanks for Sarnoff’s hard work.

“I want to thank Ann for all of her leadership during a transformational period for the company and our industry,” Said Zaslav. She has been a passionate and committed steward of the world’s most formidable creative engine and has led with integrity, focus and hard work in bringing WarnerMedia’s businesses, brands and workforce closer together. There is a lot of exciting momentum at the company and I appreciate all of her counsel and partnership the last few months putting us in a position to succeed as we launch Warner Bros. Discovery. We all wish her great success in the future.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sarnoff took over as Warnermedia studio and networks group chairman soon after Kevin Tsujihara was removed from the role due to very inappropriate actions. The studio head entered the role as Warner Bros. CEO around the time the AT&T merger was completed in 2019. Sarnoff was the first woman to hold the position at the company.

The Wanermedia/Discovery merger is coming at the cost of many jobs which is expected with such a big move. Not much is currently known about the future of the studio, but it’s safe to say that we’re going to find out sooner rather than later. Earlier today Warnermedia’s exiting CEO released an official statement his departure. Here’s a small amount of what Killar had to say:

“With the pending transaction with Discovery nearing close, now is the right time to share with each of you that I will be departing this amazing company. There are many feelings one could have in a moment like this, but for me there are none bigger, or more lasting, than the feelings of gratitude and love that I have for this team, this company, and this mission. I’ve never been more fulfilled professionally. I’ve never been happier professionally. This team – and what we’ve built together – are the reasons for that. We’re leading the industry creatively. We’ve elevated technology, product, and design to the highest levels in the company. We’re operating as one team, proudly and successfully going direct to consumers across the globe. It has been deeply gratifying to lean into the future alongside each of you and to do so with conviction.”

What do you think about Ann Sarnoff and HBO Max’s Andy Forssell exiting their roles? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!