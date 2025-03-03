Anora: Newest Best Picture Gets a Streaming Premiere Date (And It’s Right Around the Corner)

Sunday night’s Academy Awards crowned a new Best Picture winner, as Sean Baker’s Anora won the biggest prize in Hollywood. The Neon-released indie film was actually the winner of five of the six Oscars it was nominated for, taking home Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Mikey Madison’s portrayal of the titular character. Anora is now the biggest name in movies, and fans who missed it in theaters will soon have the opportunity to stream it.

While Anora has been available on-demand for a little while now, it has yet to be added to any streaming services. That will change this month. Hulu’s newsletter for March revealed that Anora will be added to its lineup on March 17th. That’s just two weeks away, so the big Oscar night will still be fresh in everyone’s minds.

While March 17th marks Anora‘s streaming debut, the film will also be getting a major physical release next month. Shortly after its theatrical release, Anora was announced as one of the upcoming additions to the Criterion Collection. On April 19th, Criterion will be releasing Anora on both 4K and Blu-ray, and each release will be packed with special features. You can pre-order your copy here.

Anora will be added to Hulu’s lineup in a couple of weeks, but the month of March actually kicked off with a slew of new additions to the streaming service. Alien, Predator, The Other Guys, My Cousin Vinny, and dozens of others were added to Hulu’s roster on March 1st.

You can check out the full list of Hulu’s March 1st additions below.

Akeelah And The Bee

Alien

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien Vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Aliens

Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem

The Amateur

American Hustle En Español

American Hustle

The Angry Birds Movie

Anger Management

Big

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)

Bohemian Rhapsody

Brooklyn

Couples Retreat

Crazy Heart

Dangerous Beauty

Firehouse Dog

Good Will Hunting

High Fidelity (2000)

Jojo Rabbit

L.A. Confidential

The Last King Of Scotland

The Legend of Zorro

Life Of Pi

Lincoln

My Cousin Vinny

The Other Guys

The Other Guys En Español

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Predator

Predator 2

Predators

The Predator

The Princess Bride

Prometheus

Pulp Fiction

Sideways

The Social Network

The Wrestler

Think Like A Man Too En Español

Think Like a Man Too

The Truman Show

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

True Grit (2010)

The Ugly Truth En Español

The Ugly Truth

Unbreakable

Wadjda

War Horse

Welcome To The Rileys

Whatever Works En Español

Whatever Works

Wild Target