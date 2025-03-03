Anora: Newest Best Picture Gets a Streaming Premiere Date (And It’s Right Around the Corner)

Sunday night’s Academy Awards crowned a new Best Picture winner, as Sean Baker’s Anora won the biggest prize in Hollywood. The Neon-released indie film was actually the winner of five of the six Oscars it was nominated for, taking home Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Mikey Madison’s portrayal of the titular character. Anora is now the biggest name in movies, and fans who missed it in theaters will soon have the opportunity to stream it.
While Anora has been available on-demand for a little while now, it has yet to be added to any streaming services. That will change this month. Hulu’s newsletter for March revealed that Anora will be added to its lineup on March 17th. That’s just two weeks away, so the big Oscar night will still be fresh in everyone’s minds.
While March 17th marks Anora‘s streaming debut, the film will also be getting a major physical release next month. Shortly after its theatrical release, Anora was announced as one of the upcoming additions to the Criterion Collection. On April 19th, Criterion will be releasing Anora on both 4K and Blu-ray, and each release will be packed with special features. You can pre-order your copy here.
New on Hulu
Anora will be added to Hulu’s lineup in a couple of weeks, but the month of March actually kicked off with a slew of new additions to the streaming service. Alien, Predator, The Other Guys, My Cousin Vinny, and dozens of others were added to Hulu’s roster on March 1st.
You can check out the full list of Hulu’s March 1st additions below.
