Chris Pratt Is Indiana Jones in Convincing New Deepfake

Another Marvel star has been inserted into a classic movie and it's blowing our minds! You may recall the Back to the Future deepfake that featured Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. as Marty McFly and Doc Brown. Well, now thanks to Shamook on YouTube, we're getting a glimpse at Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt as Indiana Jones. A while back, there were rumors that Pratt could be playing the iconic character in a reboot. In fact, Harrison Ford once said, "I think it's him or me." While the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 is set to star Ford in the titular role, it's fun to get a glimpse at Pratt in the part.

“Chris Pratt would be a perfect candidate for a Indiana Jones reboot, what do you think? Taking images of Chris Pratt from other films, we were able to create a facial profile containing 5,000 HD photos of him. Then using deep fakes technology we can teach it to learn how to transfer his likeness onto Harrison Ford and create a completely new image never seen before,” Shamook wrote on YouTube. You can watch the video in the clip above or click here.

Unsurprisingly, Indiana Jones 5 is among the many films to get a later release date due to the current coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming movie has already had some setbacks, originally set to be released in July of 2019. After a couple of release date changes, the movie was expected to begin filming soon, but that was before the pandemic changed everything. It was reported back in February that Steven Spielberg will no longer be directing Indiana Jones 5 and that James Mangold was in talks to take over the position. Mangold most recently helmed Ford V Ferrari, which was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars this year. The director has also tackled Logan, 3:10 to Yuma, Walk the Line, and more. However, as of last month, Mangold was still in negotiations.

Recently, Ford revealed he was relearning how to use the character’s iconic bullwhip. Ford also recently shared that he hopes the film has the same success as Marvel:

“I don’t really want to give them what they want to see,” Ford says. "I want to give them something they didn’t anticipate seeing. I think they’re used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we’re not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we’re in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we’ve got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we’re determined to get it right before we get it made.”

Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

