Harrison Ford on Chris Pratt Joining ‘Indiana Jones’: “I Think It’s Him or Me”

Last night, Harrison Ford was honored alongside Lady Gaga by SAG-AFTRA for their humanitarianism. Before the event, Ford was asked about Chris Pratt‘s possible involvement with the upcoming Indiana Jones film.

With little information coming out about the long-awaited next installment in the popular franchise, there have been multiple rumors circulating about Pratt’s potential involvement. Back in 2015, there was a push for Pratt to become the next Jones, but director Steven Spielberg squashed those rumors. “There is only going to be one actor playing Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford,” Spielberg assured Screen International.

Some have speculated whether Pratt would show up in the film in a different capacity, perhaps revamping Shia LaBeouf’s role as Jones’ son (although, it’s safe to say no one is pushing for the saga to continue on that path).

According to Variety, Ford told us everything we needed to know with a simple response when confronted with the possibility of working with Pratt on the next Indiana Jones. “I think it’s him or me,” he replied. This is a good indication that Pratt’s only going to be involved in an Indiana Jones film if he’s donning the famous hat and whip.

Unfortunately, if you’re craving the new Indiana Jones, you’re going to be waiting a while. As we learned earlier this year, the fifth installment of the franchise has been pushed back, no longer set for 2020. It’s been 10 years since Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which was released 19 years after The Last Crusade. They say good things come to those who wait, and the bar has definitely been raised now that the script is being helmed by Jonathan Kasdan, co-writer of Solo: A Star Wars Story and son of Lawrence Kasdan, who wrote Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Since you’ll be waiting a while to see Indiana Jones cower from snakes and fight off Nazis once again, the closest thing you’re going to get is Spielberg’s upcoming West Side Story remake, set to be released in 2019. While this won’t feature Ford, it will star Ansel Elgort who almost played young Han Solo.