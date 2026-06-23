Watch Horror Legend Robert Englund as the Evil Cricket in New Disney Horror Remake, Pinocchio Unstrung [Exclusive Clip]

The Twisted Childhood Universe is expanding in 2026, with the release of Pinocchio Unstrung. Directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the horror puts a new spin on the classic tale of a puppet who dreams of being a real boy, which Disney turned into a beloved animated movie back in 1940. Unlike the original fantasy story, Carlo Collodi’s The Adventures of Pinocchio, and like the other Twisted Childhood movies, this is not the version you grew up watching and singing along to. Disney’s Pinocchio is actually the darkest of the classic animated movies that now have far darker TCU companion pieces, thanks to the IPs passing out of copyright protection, but Pinocchio Unstrung goes a lot further than some donkey-based body horror, and a bona fide horror legend is along for the ride.

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To celebrate the release of Pinocchio Unstrung to theaters on July 24, we’ve teamed up with the studio to release the first look at the meeting of Cricket (who isn’t actually called Jiminy in the book) in our exclusive clip. And if the voice seems familiar, it’s because Robert Englund, the horror icon behind Freddy Krueger has lent his instantly recognizable voice to the insect. Rather than guiding Pinocchio as his conscience, though, Cricket helps encourage the puppet’s murderous desire to rid the world of “rot” when his “brother” James reveals the bad of the world. Convinced of his bloody mission, Pinocchio sets out on a violent crusade in the hope of becoming a real boy. Here’s the clip:

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The Twisted Childhood Universe Explained

The TCU began, of course, with instant cult classic Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey in 2023, which made more than $7 million from a microbudget of just $50k. Since then, we’ve had a direct sequel to Blood and Honey, which again passed $7 million at the box office, as well as 2025’s Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare and Bambi: The Reckoning. The critical reception for each has improved, and honestly, it’s just good to see creative horror filmmakers clearly having a lot of fun in playing with expectations. Pinocchio Unstrung, which also stars horror vet Richard Brake as Geppetto and newcomer Jack Art Gray as the voice of Pinocchio, continues that trend, adding a touch of murder to the age-old tale of finding a place to belong.

Impressively, the film uses real puppetry, which gives Pinocchio an even more unsettling vibe, and anyone who grew up enjoying the likes of Child’s Play will likely get a kick out of the unnerving contradiction of an iconic figure of so many childhoods killing for fun. And fair warning: there are some seriously NSFW elements. Fans of horror deepcuts may also know that in 1996, another Pinocchio-based horror – Pinocchio’s Revenge – was released and has since grown something of a cult following, though contemporary reviews were not exactly glowing.

If you’re looking for further endorsement, anything that champions practical effects work and indie sensibilities like this is worth following in this increasingly digital age where AI threatens to strip everything unique out of the industry we all love. And seeing horror greats like Englund and Brake join in is just an excellent bonus. Pinocchio Unstrung comes to theaters on July 24.

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