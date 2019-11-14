Watch Kristen Bell Gush Over Frozen 2’s Kristoff

Disney fans are officially one week away from seeing the highly-anticipated Frozen 2, which marks the first follow up to the beloved film from 2013. The upcoming movie will see the return of Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf. The core four have been hard at work promoting the film, and Bell recently paid a visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to plug the flick. During her interview, Bell gushed over her character’s on-screen love interest, Kristoff, and why he’s such a good role model for young boys. Yesterday, Bell took to Twitter to share the clip and proclaim her love for the character.

“In the movie, we delve a little into romantic love and the thing I think I’m proudest of is the way they represented Kristoff. Like the movie, in the first one, it’s like two females, it’s great, but in the second movie, Kristoff has a song that is going to blow your minds, sung by Jonathan Groff. It’s called ‘Lost in the Woods’ and it’s about his big feelings for Anna, and little boys don’t often see representation of other boys having really big, loving feelings,” she explained.

Frozen 2 is being co-directed by the first film’s Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and will also feature Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood). While Lee wrote the first movie, the sequel was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin). You can check out the official description below:

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

In addition to Frozen 2, Bell is also hosting the new Disney+ reality series, Encore!, which sees people recreating their high school theater productions. It was also recently revealed that Bell would be returning for the new Gossip Girl from HBO Max to reprise her role as the voice of the series.

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.