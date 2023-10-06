Watch: Martin Scorsese Tries to Guess Modern Slang Terms With Daughter on TikTok

Martin Scorsese is the Oscar-winning director known for an array of films including Goodfellas, Casino, The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street, and much more. This month, the director's latest project is heading to theaters. Killers of the Flower Moon stars frequent Scorsese collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in addition to Lily Gladstone. While Scorsese isn't slowing down, the director is 80 years old, and a recent TikTok shared by his 23-year-old daughter, Francesca Scorsese, is going viral. In the video, the younger Scorsese asks her dad if he knows the meaning of popular slang terms, and the results are pretty hilarious.

"He lowkey slayed," Scorsese captioned the post. The video shows Martin Scorsese guessing the meaning behind "slept on," "ick," "hits different," and more popular terms. You can check out the video in the post below:

What Is Killers of the Flower Moon About?

Directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Scorses and Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, Dune), Killers of the Flower Moon is based on David Grann's bestselling book of the same name. You can read a description of the film below:

"The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart and Mollie Kyle, Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal."

Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser.

Killers of the Flower Moon currently has a 97% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after debuting at the Cannes Film Festival. Early reactions have praised Scorsese's "masterpiece" (Rolling Stone) as the filmmaker's "most innovative and best movie in decades" (GQ), with DiCaprio delivering "the best performance of his entire career" (IndieWire).

David Grann Talks Martin Scorsese:

"What I was struck by from Scorsese to the actors was the level of commitment and how much research they did to understand the parts and understand the history," author David Grann told Vanity Fair. "They just seemed voracious, a little bit like historians, in their search for any knowledge, transcripts, documents, speaking to descendants, speaking with members of the Osage Nation."

"The film had Osage-language experts working with the actors to make sure they were able to teach them the language and that they got the language right, technically," the author added. "I saw a scene where many of the tribal council members of the Osage Nation were speaking, and I think they contributed to a lot of that dialogue themselves. I think anyone who sees that will find it bracing and breathtaking and powerful."

Killers of the Flower Moon opens only in theaters on October 20th.