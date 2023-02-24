Watch Rita Ora Scare the Crap Out of Taika Waititi

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi truly seem to be a delightful couple, and it turns out they have quite a bit of fun together, though Ora seems to be having the most fun. Taika shared a video on social media that revealed Ora likes to scare him whenever possible, and Taika's reactions are hilarious. The video collects a variety of these moments alongside other sweet moments, though the scares happen to be the majority. Along with the video, Taika added the caption "Love is scary. Happy Valentine's Day to my favourite tormentor. ❤️😱💀" You can watch the hijinks ensue in the video below.

The couple was recently married, and in an interview with Kelly Ripa, Ora revealed she kept her last name. "I still just go by Rita Ora. I feel like it's been such a whirlwind, the whole experience. And I'm just trying to keep up with you guys," Ora said, pointing at Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos.

In an interview with Heart Breakfast, she confirmed she was married, saying "They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people!" She then discussed a few details on the wedding and teased that she will probably have a big party down the line to celebrate.

"It was just nice and perfect," Ora said. "Completely how I wanted it – just to myself sometimes. It was really sweet... Sorry, it's not that interesting! One day I will throw a big party. I will figure out the time to have a big, big party.''

As for Taika, many are curious to see if he takes on another Thor film after is latest pairing with Chris Hemsworth with Thor: Love and Thunder. In an interview with Complex, Taika discussed the film and the overall creative process after being asked if having guardrails is helpful or feels constraining.

"It can feel a little constraining, but you need to have some sort of boundary because otherwise the movie would make no sense and you wouldn't feel anything. My main aim is really-I think a lot of people think, "Oh yeah, he just puts lots of jokes in his films and you know, must have like a hat with like random elements, [he] picks one out, 'Oh, Viking ship going through space dragged by goats; put that in the movie." But ultimately I'm trying to make a film that makes you laugh and cry. I think that's really the best cinematic experience you can have: Something that's fun and adventurous and entertaining, but also means something," Waititi said.

