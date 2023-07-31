Where to Watch Paul Reubens' Pee-Wee Herman Movies Online

To quote Pee-wee Herman: "I don't have to see it, Dottie. I lived it." Actor Paul Reubens, who played the childlike Pee-wee Herman in Pee-wee's Playhouse and three feature films, died Sunday after a private bout with cancer. He was 70. Reubens' passing was first announced on his official Facebook page, which shared a posthumous statement from the Pee-wee actor: "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," reads a statement shared by Reubens' social media pages. "Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Below, we've rounded up where to watch Paul Reubens movies and TV shows online, including episodes of Pee-wee's Playhouse and 1985's Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1988's Big Top Pee-wee, and 2016's Pee-wee's Big Holiday.



Where to Watch Pee-Wee Herman Movies:



Pee-Wee's Big Adventure



"The eccentric and childish Pee-wee Herman embarks on a big adventure when his beloved bicycle is stolen. Armed with information from a fortune-teller and a relentless obsession with his prized possession, Pee-wee encounters a host of odd characters and bizarre situations as he treks across the country to recover his bike."

Pee-Wee's Big Adventure is available to rent digitally on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, the Microsoft Store, Redbox, Vudu, and YouTube. Directed by Tim Burton in his feature debut, the movie is currently not available to stream for free.



Big Top Pee-wee



"Paul Reubens stars as Pee-wee Herman in his second full-length film about a farmer who joins the circus after a storm drops a big tent in his front yard. Pee-wee, along with an outlandish cast of animals and circus performers, puts on the best show ever."



Big Top Pee-wee is currently available to stream on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo TV, and MGM+. It's available for digital download on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, the Microsoft Store, Redbox, Vudu, and YouTube.

Pee-Wee's Big Holiday

"A chance encounter with a mysterious stranger (Joe Manganiello) points Pee-wee toward his destiny -- and his first-ever holiday!"

Pee-Wee's Big Holiday is streaming only on Netflix and Netflix Basic with Ads.

Where to Watch Pee-wee's Playhouse

All 45 episodes across five seasons of Pee-wee's Playhouse are available to watch on the digital service hoopla, which is available for free with a library card via Apple TV+, Android TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

Where to Watch Paul Reubens Movies



1986's Flight of the Navigator, which features Reubens as the voice of Trimaxion Drone Ship nicknamed "Max," is streaming on Disney+.

In a cameo as the Penguin's (Danny DeVito) father, 1992's Batman Returns reunites Reubens with his Pee-wee's Big Adventure director Tim Burton. The Batman sequel is currently available to stream on Max .

Reubens portrayed the vampire acolyte Amilyn in the 1992 film Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The film that spawned the TV series of the same name is streaming on Max.

Reubens voiced the devilish Lock in 1993's The Nightmare Before Christmas, which is streaming on Disney+.

1996's Matilda, which paired Reuben with Tracey Walter as FBI Agents Bob and Bill, is available to for digital rental on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, the Microsoft Store, Redbox, Vudu, and YouTube.

Dr. Dolittle, the 1998 film starring Eddie Murphy as the eponymous physician who can talk to animals, featured Reubens as the voice of a raccoon. The hit comedy is currently available to watch on Disney+.

1999's Mystery Men — the cult classic comedy featuring Reubens as part of an ensemble that includes Ben Stiller, Hank Azaria, William H. Macy, Kel Mitchell, and Janeane Garofalo as superhero misfits — is streaming on Peacock and STARZ.

Reubens voiced the prankster Jokey Smurf in 2011's The Smurfs (streaming on Amazon Freevee) and 2013's The Smurfs 2 (streaming on Netflix).