Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Debuts 4K Remaster

Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, to 4K we go! Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Walt Disney's original 1937 classic, is coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray for the first time during The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary celebration. Newly remastered as part of The Walt Disney Studios' restoration program that recently spruced up 1950's Cinderella, Disney Animation experts Eric Goldberg (Aladdin, The Princess and the Frog) and Michael Giaimo (production designer of Wish, Frozen, Frozen 2 and Pocahontas) oversaw the newly-restored version. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 4K uses "new scans of the original nitrate negative" with Goldberg and Giaimo's creative input, according to Disney.

Pre-orders are available at Amazon ahead of the October 10th street date. Along with the standard 4K Disney100 edition that includes a collectible O-sleeve (below), Best Buy will offer an exclusive Disney100 steelbook edition, while the Walmart version includes a collectible pin.

The beautiful and kindhearted princess Snow White charms every creature in the kingdom except one — her jealous stepmother, the Queen. When the Magic Mirror proclaims Snow White is the fairest one of all, she must flee into the forest, where she befriends the lovable seven dwarfs — Doc, Sneezy, Grumpy, Happy, Bashful, Sleepy and Dopey. But when the Queen tricks Snow White with an enchanted apple, only the magic of true love's kiss can save her!

Snow White is the latest Disney classic to get the Disney100 re-release treatment, following Walt Disney Animation Studios' Cinderella, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, The Little Mermaid (1989), Aladdin, The Lion King, and Moana, and Pixar's Toy Story, Cars, and Coco. The Disney100 edition slipcovers and steelbooks rolled out earlier this year to mark Disney's centennial, with the company officially turning 100 on October 16th.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is available to own October 10th on 4K. The previous HD version is currently available to stream on Disney+.