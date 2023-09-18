Disney+ September Subscription Deal Is About to End

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There is a lot of great new content streaming on Disney+ in September, and we're sure to see more through the end of 2023. This includes the new live action Star Wars: Ahsoka series and The Little Mermaid film, I Am Groot (Season 2), Pixar's latest movie Elemental; and National Geographic's Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory. That said, if you are a new or returning Disney+ subscriber, you can watch it all thanks to a subscription deal that is about to wrap up on September 20th.

The offer drops the price of the Disney+ Basic (with ads) plan to only $1.99 per month for three months, which is an $18 savings compared to the regular monthly price. You can take advantage of the sale right here on the Disney Plus website while it lasts. You can easily cancel when your three months is up, but if you choose to continue, keep in mind that a Duo bundle package with Hulu or a Trio bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ will likely be your best option.

As noted, Pixar's Elemental is now streaming on Disney+. The movie started slow at the box office, but rebounded hard to become one of the biggest success stories of the year. To date it has raked in $478 million globally since debuting in June. A breakdown of Disney+ featured content for September 2023 can be found below.

Ahsoka (August 23): Set after the fall of the Empire, "Star Wars: Ahsoka" follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The Little Mermaid (September 6): "The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy.

I Am Groot (September 6): The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of "I Am Groot." This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians' spaceships, coming face-to-face-or nose-to-nose-with new and colorful creatures and environments. Vin Diesel is back as the voice of Groot in five all-new shorts.

Elemental (September 13): Disney and Pixar's "Elemental" is an original feature film set in Element City where Fire, Water, Earth and Air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory (September 13): Bertie Gregory is back, and this time, the adventures are even more epic! Bertie takes us to the most spectacular corners of our planet – from Antarctica to Africa and South America to Asia – tracking down extraordinary animals to capture their daily lives like never before. Armed with drones, state-of-the-art cameras, and underwater tech, he and his team brave subzero seas, climb snow-capped mountains, and sleep suspended 120 feet in the air to reveal the challenges these animals endure, their fierce rivalries, and the threats they face on our changing planet.