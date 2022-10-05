Watch The Batman Take on Penguin in This Clip From Batman & Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at a clip from Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, an animated feature film due out later this year. The film, which is having its world premiere at New York Comic Con on Friday, features Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, teamed together against an invasion by Starro, in which the Justice League (including the pair's fathers) is under the alien's control. The movie also features appearances by The Flash, Martian Manhunter, and members of the Teen Titans, some of whom have not yet been seen since DC's animated movie universe reset its continuity following the events of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War in 2020.

The story itself is not drawn directly from the comics, but the dynamic of Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne is likely to be heavily inspired by comics and animation writer Peter J. Tomasi, who wrote a fan-favorite Super-Sons series with artist Jorge Jiménez during DC's 2016 Rebirth initiative, a line-wide publishing push that moved the company out of its New 52 era.

You can catch way more information about the movie at its New York Comic Con panel on Friday from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 ET.

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons begins as 11-year-old Jonathan Kent discovers he has superpowers, thrusting the half-Kryptonian into the complicated world of Super Heroes and Super-Villains – who are now under attack by a malevolent alien force known as Starro! It's a race against time as Jonathan must join forces with assassin-turned-Boy-Wonder Damian Wayne to rescue their fathers (Superman & Batman) and save the planet by becoming the Super Sons they were destined to be!

Jack Dylan Glazer (Shazam!, Luca, It) and Jack Griffo (The Thundermans) lead the voice cast as Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, respectively. The supporting cast features Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman: The Long Halloween) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Travis Willingham (Critical Role, Sofia The First) as Superman/Clark Kent, Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina, Naruto: Shippûden) as Lois Lane, Darin De Paul (Overwatch, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge) as Lex Luthor & Starro, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Green Arrow & Penguin, Zeno Robinson (Big City Greens, Pokémon) as Jimmy Olsen & Melvin Masters, Nolan North (Uncharted video game franchise, Young Justice, Pretty Little Liars) as Jor-El, and Myrna Velasco (DC Super Hero Girls, Star Wars Resistance) as Wonder Girl & Lara.

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super-Sons is slated for release on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital on October 18th.