Watch The Rock and Kevin Hart Squabble Over a Silk Shirt During the Jumanji Press Tour

Jumanji: The Next Level is hitting theaters next month, so the film’s star-studded cast are currently embarking on their global press tour. The actors haven’t been shy about posting content from the tour on social media, and fans won’t be surprised to learn that Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock and Kevin Hart are back to their old shenanigans. The two men have worked together multiple times before, and they love giving each other a hard time. Just yesterday, they each posted competing videos and tried to drag their co-stars into their faux drama. Today, Hart shared another video that shows him sporting a fun silk shirt. The outfit was clearly giving him the confidence to push The Rock around, but Johnson wasn’t having it.

“Don’t blame me….blame the silk shirt 😂😂😂😂,” Hart wrote.

The Rock also posted the video with the caption, “Kevin Escobar will only talk to me if we get in the pool, to ensure I’m not wearing a wire. Welcome to my life.”

Jumanji: The Next Level will also see the return of Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. Rhys Darby and the first film’s cast of teens, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, will also be returning in some capacity. The new movie also includes franchise newcomers Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Awkwafina, and Dania Ramirez.

Also returning is director Jake Kasdan, who is working with a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Last year, Kasdan spoke about his love for this revitalized franchise and seemed excited about what’s to come.

“It’s a big part of what we’ve all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that’s a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it’s a big part of what I loved about it,” Kasdan said. “So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story.”

Jumanji: The Next Level will arrive in theaters on December 13th.